Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet for Florida House

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | Equality Florida Action PAC shared its endorsement July 9 for Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet in his race for Florida House District 42.

“Equality Florida Action PAC is proud to endorse Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet in the race for Florida House District 42,” Equality Florida Senior Political Director Joe Saunders said in the endorsement. “In a moment of unprecedented attacks against both immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities, Felipe has stepped forward as the leader we need.”

Sousa-Lazaballet closed out the most recent fundraising quarter surpassing $50,000 raised all time, with more than $47,000 directly into the campaign committee.

“Equality Florida Action PAC is declaring this a top priority race in 2026 because we know it’s time to grow the LGBTQ caucus in the Florida Capitol and to elect Florida’s first ‘Dreamer’ lawmaker,” Saunders also said.

Sousa-Lazaballet added that his campaign is focused on bringing people together, even Floridians who may not see eye to eye.

“No matter who you are, you feel the affordability crisis here in Florida, and District 42 understands our clear focus on addressing this challenge head-on,” Sousa-Lazaballet said.

To learn more about Felipe Sousa-Lazablet’s campaign, visit FelipeForFlorida.com