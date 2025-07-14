Stephanie Murphy running for Orange County mayor

(Photo via Stephanie Murphy for Mayor/Facebook)

ORLANDO | Stephanie Murphy, the longtime LGBTQ+ ally and former U.S. representative from Winter Park, announced July 9 she is running in the race to replace Mayor Jerry Demings in 2026.

Murphy posted a video on X saying she would use her experience in Congress and with businesses to solve problems.

“We need smart growth that doesn’t mean more traffic, housing that’s actually affordable for working families, safe communities, strong schools and better businesses,” Murphy said in the video.

Murphy, a Democrat, joins three other candidates for the race including Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell and County Commissioner Mayra Uribe, both Democrats. Republican Chris Messina, an entrepreneur, is also running.

As the first Vietnamese-American woman elected to Congress, Murphy made history where she also served on the committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As for Demings, his term limit has been reached and he can not run for re-election.

To learn more about Stephanie Murphy‘s campaign, visit MurphyForMayor.com and view her announcement video below: