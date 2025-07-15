26Health announces The Venus Center, new reproductive healthcare facility

(Photo from 26Health’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | 26Health has announced the launch of The Venus Center, a dedicated reproductive and sexual healthcare facility that will officially open to the public July 26.

Located within 26Health’s existing facility at 801 N. Magnolia Avenue, The Venus Center will represent a significant expansion of the organization’s commitment to providing inclusive, affordable healthcare services to the community.

“The Venus Center reflects our mission to meet our community’s evolving healthcare needs,” Latrice Stewart, 26Health’s President & CEO, said in a press release. “This dedicated space allows us to provide more comprehensive reproductive healthcare while maintaining our core values of compassion, inclusivity and affordability.”

The new center will open during the organization’s 26Health Fest celebration. The facility will offer comprehensive reproductive health services including expanded contraceptive options, Pap smears, breast or chest examinations, menopausal management, and specialized support for conditions such as endometriosis and PCOS, according to the press release.

Services will also include wellness exams, gynecological services, STI testing and treatment, family planning and contraception.

Dr. Luisa Mena, chief medical officer at 26Health, emphasized the significance of the expansion and said the care The Venus Center will bring will address patients’ unique health needs and send a message that everyone deserves focused, compassionate attention.

“While we’re already known for providing preventive care to families, the Venus Center allows us to provide specialized care for any patients seeking reproductive and gynecological services,” Mena said.

The Venus Center team will collaborate closely with 26Health’s primary care providers to ensure personalized care for patients at every stage of life. With new facilities and equipment, the facility looks to being patients a quality healthcare experience that is accessible and affordable.

Even though the facility is not open yet, patients can begin scheduling appointments, with services available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

26Health is a comprehensive wellness community that includes affordable healthcare, mental health care, a drug discount program, adoption services, aesthetic services and more, according to its website.

Through its integrated care model, 26Health combines primary care, behavioral health, psychiatric services, and specialized testing, offering a one-stop approach to healthcare that meets the diverse needs of the communities it serves.

26Health was founded in 2011 as a private practice offering lifesaving and affirming aid to help transform the healthcare landscape for LGBTQIA+ communities in Central Florida.

Currently, 26Health is still removing barriers and providing quality care for every letter in all communities. The organization believes in health equality and showing humanity in healthcare by prioritizing inclusion, respect and removing barriers.

For more information, visit 26Health.org.