LGBT+ Center Orlando to hold 13th annual Diversity Awards

(Photo courtesy The LGBT+ Center Orlando)

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando will celebrate local trailblazers, champions and changemakers July 25 during their 13th annual Diversity Awards.

The Center Orlando has promoted and empowered the LGBTQ+ community and its allies through advocacy, education, information and support for the past 46 years.

This year’s honorees include: Brittani Acuff from CREW Health for LGBT+ Ally; Mulan Williams from Divas in Dialogue for Trailblazer; Brian Reagan from The Center for Trailblazer and both Ricardo Negron-Almodovar of All Voting Is Local and Del Ambiente for Champion of Equality.

Sister Ann Kendrick of the Apopka Nuns and Hope Community Center will receive the LGBT+ Center’s Lifetime Achievement Awards; Matthew Grocholske from Orange County Soil and Water Conservation will be recognized as an Emerging Leader and Central Florida Fairgrounds will be recognized as the organization’s Non-Profit Partner. Rounding out the list, Savoy Orlando/Ivanhoe 1915 will be honored as this year’s Small Business Partner and Lowe’s Home Improvement will be recognized as their Corporate Partner.

George Wallace, chief executive officer, says The Center is excited to bring the event back to its original location at Sheraton Orlando North Hotel as people are familiar with the space. He also recognizes Savoy Orlando, a previous honoree in 2020 during COVID-19, and calls them The Center’s largest partner.

“They’re just very philanthropic to the community and I love to see small businesses invest back in the community that is really keeping them going,” Wallace says.

Savoy Orlando has been a staple in the LGBTQ+ community for over 20 years, providing a safe and welcoming space for everyone to gather and celebrate.

“A ‘trailblazer’ is someone who is making a change, whether it be a small change locally, all the way to a national change,” Wallace has also told Watermark Out News. “A trailblazer to me is someone who is outspoken and visible.”

He says it’s lovely to see the community and honor the people who have been a part of the community for decades.

Orlando Gay Chorus will sing the National Anthem, and both Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will provide a welcome address for attendees.

The Center Orlando will also be announcing its 2025 student scholarship recipients.

Nicole Sorenson, volunteer coordinator, says she loves to see everyone get excited to reconnect. She says there are so many unsung heroes and so many people that do the work that don’t get that recognition and she’s excited to give it to them.

Sorenson wants to highlight Acuff as she has known her for almost 10 years. She says Acuff always includes the LGBTQ+ community in the work she does.

“She makes it a point to include us in spaces, bring LGBTQ spaces to organizations or companies that haven’t seen it before, and really advocates for us on all levels,” Sorenson says.

With CREW Health, Acuff encourages the next generation of women to be bold and collaborative, reminding them that shining bright as individuals only enhances the brilliance of those around them.

Acuff is receiving the LGBT+ Ally award. Sorenson says a lot of people throw around the word “ally” but not many “walk the walk” and “talk the talk” like Acuff does.

Sorenson also says she is looking forward to providing a safe space for the community to celebrate and be happy. She wants the community to come together to amplify Central Florida’s good.

The 13th annual Diversity Awards will take place at the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel, located at 600 N Lake Destiny Rd, Maitland, on July 25, starting at 12:30 p.m. Individual tickets are $100 and are available at Eventeny.com