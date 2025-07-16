Orlando approves land buy, picks builder for Pulse memorial

(Screenshot from City of Orlando’s YouTube)

ORLANDO | The Orlando City Council voted unanimously July 14 to begin contract negotiations for the construction of the Pulse memorial.

The council agreed that Gomez Construction Company of Winter Park was the best of the three firms seeking to join the project.

“As always, Orlando has responded with love and compassion and unity, and today we take two more steps in recognizing what happened that day,” said Mayor Buddy Dyer during the meeting.

The council also approved buying land adjacent to the Pulse site owned by Orlando businessman and GOP megadonor Craig Mateer for $1 million so it can be included in the memorial. The price is the same as what Mateer purchased it for from the onePULSE Foundation in December 2023.

During the meeting, Dyer said he hopes the project will be completed by the summer of 2027. The city still has to negotiate and approve an agreement for the design phase. It will approve an agreement for the construction phase soon.

Read more about the future of the Pulse Memorial in the next issue of Watermark Out News, available in print and digitally July 17. Visit PulseOrlando.org for additional updates.