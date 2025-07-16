TIGLFF to hold ‘Continue the Mission’ fundraiser at Tampa Theatre

Tampa Theatre’s John T. Taylor Screening Room. (Photo via City of Tampa/Facebook)

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival will hold a “Continue the Mission” fundraiser July 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Tampa Theatre, an afternoon of film and philanthropy.

TIGLFF is billed as the oldest LGBTQ+ film festival in Florida. The celebration held a St. Pete edition of its 35th festival in January and will hold a Tampa edition this September. Their fifth annual Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival was also held last March.

The forthcoming fundraiser will take place in the Tampa Theatre’s John T. Taylor Screening Room. Organizers promise “community, connection and renewed commitment” as attendees enjoy short films, a silent auction and meet with the nonprofit’s board for a Q&A.

The body includes President Kayden Rodriguez, Treasurer Caroline Bedenbaugh, Secretary Diego Leon, Unity Jalal, Katrina Miller and Alex Mitow. Along with TIGLFF Festival Director Renee Cossette, the TIGLFF team hopes supporters will “share your experiences, perspectives and ideas on how we can strengthen our mission for the future.”

“It feels like we’re reliving a painful chapter of history. Many of us remember past struggles against hatred and intolerance — the protests, the prejudice,” Cossette announced the fundraiser. “We believed we’d made significant strides toward acceptance and inclusion. Yet, here we are again, facing challenges that feel even more profound.

“For two decades, I’ve been deeply involved with TIGLFF, and throughout those years, the core mission has remained unwavering,” she continued. “Now, more than ever, we need your help to continue this vital work.”

The short films include “Gay Shark Tank,” “Dragfox,” “The Last Take,” “Collage” and “Yellow Sponge” before an intermission. “Order for Ben,” “Safety State” and “Just Jackie” will follow.

Individual tickets are $75 or $140 for a pair. They include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a drink ticket in addition to the films.

Read more below and purchase tickets here.

Learn more at TIGLFF.com.