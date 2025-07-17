2025 Emmy nominations: ‘Hacks’ and ‘The Last of Us’ bring queer excellence to the table

A scene from ‘The Last of Us.’ (Photo courtesy of HBO)

The 2025 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced, and a few of this year’s key frontrunners have particularly resonated with the LGBTQ+ community during a politically turbulent year.

Coming off Season 3’s win for outstanding comedy series, Hacks Season 4 was nominated for 14 awards, with Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Julianne Nicholson, and Robby Hoffman being recognized for their performances. Since the show premiered in 2021, each season has explored the comedy and entertainment industry through the lens of generational differences between queer writer Ava (Einbinder) and the old-school Deborah (Smart).

While Smart has won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for all three seasons, this year could be the chance for Einbinder, who identifies as bisexual, to finally take home a prize of her own in supporting actress. And if Season 4 nabs the outstanding comedy series crown yet again, it’ll be another huge moment for bisexual representation. But it will have to fend off the industry satire The Studio, which received a staggering 23 nominations for its breakout first season.

Another one of this year’s most high-profile contenders, The Last of Us, received 16 nominations for its second season, including non-binary actor Bella Ramsey, lead actor Pedro Pascal, and supporting/guest actors Kaitlyn Dever, Jeffrey Wright, Joe Pantoliano, and Catherine O’Hara.

Notably, though, Season 2 has been hit by much more backlash, much of which has been fueled by homophobic anger at the love story between Ellie (Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced). Merced, who identifies as queer, was widely praised for her turn as Dina, but was not nominated for supporting actress. And while Season 1 received 24 nominations, Season 2 lost out on a few, bringing The Last of Us down a notch in its overall standing.

There were other snubs as well. Mid-Century Modern, the gay sitcom starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, and Linda Lavin, did not see any of its actors nominated. It also missed out on the Best Comedy Series category, for which it was considered a contender, although it did still receive four below-the-line nominations.

However, other openly queer actors were nominated, even for roles or shows not explicitly exploring queer issues or characters. Those include Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons, Cynthia Erivo for Poker Face, Michael Urie for Shrinking, Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story, and Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Emmys without RuPaul, who became the most-nominated reality host in Emmys history after landing his 10th nomination for RuPaul’s Drag Race. He’s also nominated alongside Alan Cumming of The Traitors fame. And in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction special category, the critically acclaimed Will & Harper and Pee-wee as Himself were nominated, and are both considered strong contenders to win.

TV fans can find out which of their favorite queer actors or shows take home top prizes on Sunday, Sept. 14, with Nate Bargatze hosting the 77th annual awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

