Orlando Fringe cancels Orlando Out Fest, hopes to return in ‘coming years’

(Logo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

ORLANDO | The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival has announced the cancellation of Orlando Out Fest, its curated festival that exclusively celebrates LGBTQ+ stories, artists and history.

Tempestt Halstead, artistic director of the Orlando Fringe, sent out an email to supporters July 14 detailing the decision. The organization noted that “costs are too high to move forward.”

“The truth is we are still facing financial challenges and trying to build a Fringe that we can sustain for the long haul,” Halstead wrote. “Part of that work means being honest about what we can take on right now and making decisions that keep us moving forward in a real and responsible way.”

Orlando Out Fest was last held in fall of 2024 and originally scheduled to return in September. Halstead expressed her thanks to the artists and said their work makes Orlando Out Fest’s vision possible.

In an email to Watermark Out News, Halstead said the team and board of directors made the decision to pause the event.

“We’re hopeful that Orlando Out Fest will return in the coming years,” She wrote in the email.

Orlando Fringe is still planning to move forward with Winter Mini Fest in January and is looking at exploring ways to incorporate pieces of Out Fest into that festival.

For more information, visit OrlandoFringe.org