Orlando Museum of Art patron and art collector Joseph Lovett dies

(Photo via OMA/Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orlando Museum of Art announced July 16 on Facebook that philanthropist, filmmaker and art collector Joseph Lovett has died.

“Joe’s bright spirit and boundless generosity left a lasting impact on our community and continue to resonate through the remarkable collection he helped shape that graces our galleries and inspires all who visit,” OMA wrote in the Facebook post.

In January, Watermark Out News spoke with Lovett ahead of his third exhibit at the OMA. With his husband, Dr. James Cottrell, he collected art for over 40 years.

“Because of the political nature of what’s going on in our country, and Florida in particular, we were very pleased to be able to gift this as two gay men [and talk] about issues that are relevant to people, that the museum is happy and excited to discuss as opposed to pretending that they don’t exist,” Lovett said in January. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to participate in helping to let people know what their world is all about.”

OMA shared its condolences to Lovett’s loved ones, especially to Cottrell, and to the many artists whose lives and work were uplifted by their enduring support.

Watch Dr. James Cottrell and Mr. Joseph Lovett discuss the “Relationships: A Love for Collecting” exhibit at the Orlando Museum of Art below.