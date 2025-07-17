Watermark Out News Issue 32.15: Place of Remembrance

Place of Remembrance: Pulse memorial moves forward after years of setbacks. Tampa Police Department honors local LGBTQ+ Hero. LGBT+ Center Orlando to hold 13th annual Diversity Awards.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08

LGBT+ Center Orlando to hold 13th annual Diversity Awards.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Tampa Police Department honors LGBTQ+ hero who saved local child’s life.



STATE NEWS | Page 12

Florida Dept. of Transportation threatens city funding over crosswalks.



NO MAN’S LAND | Page 15

Orlando-based playwright Michael Wanzie’s column returns.



PLACE OF REMEMBRANCE | Page 20

After years of setbacks, Pulse memorial moves forward with city support.

POTTER PARODY | Page 23

Jobsite Theater works to recapture “Harry Potter” magic with “Puffs.”



