Watermark Out News Issue 32.15: Place of Remembrance

Place of Remembrance: Pulse memorial moves forward after years of setbacks. Tampa Police Department honors local LGBTQ+ Hero. LGBT+ Center Orlando to hold 13th annual Diversity Awards.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
LGBT+ Center Orlando to hold 13th annual Diversity Awards.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Tampa Police Department honors LGBTQ+ hero who saved local child’s life.
STATE NEWS | Page 12
Florida Dept. of Transportation threatens city funding over crosswalks.
NO MAN’S LAND | Page 15
Orlando-based playwright Michael Wanzie’s column returns.
PLACE OF REMEMBRANCE | Page 20
After years of setbacks, Pulse memorial moves forward with city support.
POTTER PARODY | Page 23
Jobsite Theater works to recapture “Harry Potter” magic with “Puffs.”
