Zebra Youth announces leadership transition and search

(Photo courtesy of Zebra Youth)

ORLANDO | Zebra Youth announced July 18 that executive director Heather Wilkie will transition from her role in the coming months, concluding nearly a decade of leadership.

A nationwide search will start next week to find her successor, with Wilkie remaining in her position until then, according to a press release.

“Heather’s vision and commitment helped transform Zebra Youth into a vital lifeline for young people in our community,” Bob Smedley, board chair of Zebra Youth, said in the press release. “We are deeply grateful for her leadership and lasting impact.”

Wilkie began with Zebra Youth as a graduate intern. During her time, she guided the expansion of multiple housing facilities, ensuring more LGBTQ+ youth had access to safe and affirming spaces.

The board of directors and staff are confident that Zebra Youth’s next leader will further its mission to support, empower, and advocate for LGBTQ+ youth.

For more information, visit www.ZebraYouth.org