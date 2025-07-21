Orlando’s Ginger Minj wins ‘All Stars,’ enters ‘Drag Race’ Hall of Fame

ORLANDO | Central Florida staple Ginger Minj won the 10th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” July 18, securing the grand prize of $200,000 and entry to the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame.

Paramount+ announced it 12-episode Tournament of All Stars in April, which featured the competition’s largest cast ever. Queens were initially divided into three groups of six before winning points to advance toward the final.

Minj did so, marking her third finale. The Central Florida icon was previously runner-up on season 7 before she returned to place 8th on “All Stars” season 2. Prior to “All Stars” season 10, she was runner-up on “All Stars” season 6.

She faced off against fellow fan favorite Jorgeous, who won $25,000 for her placement. View the final two’s reaction video below:

Minj also attended a watch party at Savoy July 18.

“10 years…10. Mothertucking. Years!” she wrote. “I am so happy I got to do this at home at @savoyorlando.” View video below:

Read more soon in a future issue of Watermark Out News.