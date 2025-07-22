Anthem Orlando to host ‘Leather & Lace’ party at Yaz Nightclub

(Photo courtesy Anthem Orlando)

ORLANDO | Anthem Orlando, the soon-to-open LGBTQ+ nightclub, will take over Yaz Nightclub July 27 for “Leather & Lace,” an all-day celebration of self-expression.

Anthem Orlando invites guests from 2 to 10 p.m. to come as their boldest selves, whether wrapped in buttery leather, flowing satin or anything in between, according to a press release.

“At Anthem, every beat is a heartbeat of our community,” founder Mike Vacirca said. “Leather & Lace is our second monthly event after a massively successful Stonewall Pride event for every Orlando soul who’s ever wanted space to be fierce, free, and fabulously loud.”

The event will have dedicated lounge zones, DJ Kam from Miami and burlesque dancers and shows. Read more below:

Anthem Orlando’s “Leather & Lace” party will be held at Yaz Nightclub, located at 114 N Orange Ave, Orlando. Entry is 21+ with a valid ID. Limited-quantity early-bird tickets and VIP packages are live now on the official Facebook event page.