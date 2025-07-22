Florida cities remove or reimagine Pride crosswalks after FDOT threatens to withhold funding

Boynton Beach’s repainted Pride intersection. (Screenshot via WPBF 25)

At least two cities have responded to the Florida Department of Transportation’s memo threatening to withhold funding over inconsistent “pavement surface markings,” removing or announcing their plans to reimagine their Pride street murals.

The City of Boynton Beach in South Florida’s Miami metropolitan area was the first. Officials had their Pride intersection repainted July 16, nearly four years after it was installed near City Hall.

According to local ABC affiliate WPBF, local leaders said they repainted the intersection “to ensure full compliance with state and federal transportation mandates.” FDOT issued their directive July 2 after U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to governors across the nation introducing a “safety initiative” seeking consisting markings on roadways.

“Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks,” the Trump administration official also shared via social media. “Political banners have no place on public roads. I’m reminding recipients of … roadway funding that it’s limited to features advancing safety, and nothing else. It’s that simple.”

“I was surprised they acted so quickly without reaching out to anyone in the community,” Rand Hoch, president of the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, told WPBF after Boynton Beach repainted the intersection. “The memoranda literally blackmails municipalities. If you don’t remove these, we are going to withhold federal and state funds.”

West Palm Beach subsequently announced July 17 that they would reimagine their Pride crosswalk.

“To comply with updated FDOT regulations, the City will soon power wash the rainbow crosswalk at Spruce Avenue and Northwood Road; however, the City’s strength and resolve to do what is right remain unwavering,” officials said in a press release.

“As part of its ongoing commitment to meaningfully honor the LGBTQ+ community, the City will relocate the monument to Serenity Park in Northwood Village,” they continued. “The original historic colored LGBTQ+ flag bricks will serve as the centerpiece of a beautifully redesigned public space, which will feature enhanced landscaping, improved lighting and other welcoming elements. This redesigned monument will create a safe, vibrant, and enduring tribute to the LGBTQ+ community.”

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James noted that the crosswalk “has served as a powerful symbol of inclusivity and pride in our community,” adding that the city remains “fully committed to preserving that spirit” while complying with “state regulations.”

Hoch also provided a statement.

“When confronted with directives to erase memorials recognizing the LGBTQ+ community, public officials across Florida struggled to find appropriate solutions,” he said. “In contrast, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James swiftly came up with a creative solution to dedicate a public park to our community. That is true leadership.”

Details on the crosswalk’s removal and redesign are expected in the coming weeks.

Equality Florida has called on FDOT to “reverse their hateful memo and stop the attacks,” calling on supporters to voice their concerns on the matter. The organization has noted that a Florida-based study found that crosswalk murals contributed to a 10% decrease in drivers running stop signs and a 6% increase in drivers coming to a full stop at intersections.

Watermark Out News has reached out to the cities of Orlando, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Tampa regarding local Pride crosswalks and street murals but has not yet received an official response. Additional coverage will follow.