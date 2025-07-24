Jobsite Theater works to recapture ‘Potter’ magic with ‘Puffs’

(Photo courtesy James Zambon Productions)

The “Harry Potter” franchise cast its first spell in 1997, when J.K. Rowling released the first of seven novels. Her words went on to inspire 11 films, multiple theme parks and enough merchandise to fill the Hogwarts Express.

Rowling’s rhetoric is a little less magical these days, at least for some LGBTQ+ and ally audiences. Since 2018, she has used her international platform and ever-expanding empire to amplify transphobic views while targeting trans rights.

Once celebrated as an LGBTQ+ ally, Rowling’s actions have divided the fandom she created, sparking high-profile rifts with human rights groups and advocates worldwide. Before then, however, her work also inspired “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” a “Potter” parody that premiered in 2015.

The unlicensed story focuses on lesser-known players in the Wizarding World, members of its Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry’s Hufflepuff House. It’s billed as “a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world” and “anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else’s story!”

“Puffs” opened this month at Jobsite Theater and continues through Aug. 3. The Tampa company is working to reclaim some of the magic “Potter” has lost for some fans through the inclusive comedy.

Jobsite has partnered with the Ybor Youth Clinic for the duration of the show’s run and is donating 10% of net proceeds from ticket sales to the organization. YYC opened its doors in 2012 focusing on LGBTQ+ and homeless youth and has since expanded to provide health services for older adolescents and young adults from ages 13-24. They offer no- to low-cost appointments for HIV and STI treatment and more.

Jobsite Producing Artist Director David M. Jenkins also notes that “You-Know-Who isn’t making a single red penny off the show.”

“This is completely unlicensed, not endorsed by anyone associated with anything associated with the source material,” he explains. “You can feel good your money isn’t supporting her or anything she supports. That’s clearly not who we are.

“‘Puffs’ at its heart is about being proud of who you are, even if you’re not the hero, and about acceptance and loyalty and kindness,” he continues. “It’s been said more than once in the press that she could stand to learn a thing or two from this show.”

Jenkins adds that while it can be difficult to “draw the lines between the art and the artist,” he believes “the franchise has so outgrown the creator that all of this now belongs to us.”

He isn’t alone. The “Puffs” cast and crew — some of whom are longtime “Potter” fans and members of the LGBTQ+ community, like regional favorites Matthew McGee and Spencer Meyers — agree with him.

“It’s interesting to be a ‘Harry Potter’ fan now, also being a part of the LGBTQ community, because of the creator,” says McGee. “But I’ve learned to separate the creator from the creation, because the ‘Potter’ world brings me a lot of joy — and I think we live in times where your joy is kind of taken away from you at every turn.”

McGee helps amplify the show’s joy as its Narrator, something Jobsite audiences will be familiar with. The Tampa Bay veteran made his theater debut as the Narrator for their fan favorite “Rocky Horror Show” last year.

“I’m delighted to be back at Jobsite and I’m excited to do this very funny play,” he says. “I laugh backstage watching it because my character kind of pops in and out. I’m sure [the cast and crew] are annoyed with me, but I just can’t stop laughing.”

As for Rowling, he adds, “I think it’s important to have strong feelings about that situation and her positions, but this is a parody. It’s very difficult to remove the idea of the creator and their personal feelings … but truthfully, people adore these characters and these stories, and I understand why ‘Puffs’ works so well.”

Meyers concurs. He plays 11 characters total, including “a certain Potions teacher,” and thinks audiences of all interest levels will enjoy the production.

“It’s a silly, fast-paced comedy following a group of underdogs,” he explains. “Yes, there will be some jokes that fans of the series may find funnier than others, however … you can’t help but fall in love with these characters and cheer for these underdogs as they become better wizards and greater friends. There are some real heartstrings moments in the show that get me every time.”

McGee and Meyers are joined by Troy Brooks, Colleen Cherry, Logan Franke, Noa Friedman, Rachel Gallagher, Caroline Huerta, Cameron Kubly, Ben Sutherland and Katherine Yacko on stage. With Jenkins, the production is also structured and supported by 15 others.

“Man, we are laughing so much. I’m cracking up out front, they are cracking each other up on stage — and that’s so rare,” Jenkins says. “… They are so damn funny, each and every one.”

It’s part of what made it an excellent fit for Jobsite. The company decided to produce “Puffs” after “Rocky Horror Show,” he notes, calling it a piece with “comparable pop cultural relevance to help us end the year on high.”

With cuts to arts funding and other concerns, Jenkins also hoped “Puffs” would offer audiences something unique in challenging times. It does.

“It’s been a delight! This cast is so fantastic to work with and all of them have made me laugh out loud,” Meyers says. “We have become a ‘Puffs’ family and all enjoy watching each other on stage … The show is a laugh out loud parody with a lot of heart. I think everyone will have a good time.”

The show is PG-13 with adult language, situations and “several improvised sections that will vary in content each night.” Jobsite advises that parents should decide if it’s suitable for their children, noting “younger wizards may learn some curses.”

“Folks just want to laugh and escape right now, we’re getting that feedback every day: so ‘Puffs’ is not just a fit for Jobsite but for the community we serve!” Jenkins notes. “… Buy a ticket, turn out. That’s not just what Jobsite needs but what we all need. Simply showing up is the most meaningful thing anyone can do for any of us right now. We do this stuff for an audience, otherwise we’re just rehearsing.”

“‘Puffs’ is a unique experience,” McGee adds. “Come to the theater, have a really great time and forget your troubles for a bit.” Like magic.

“Puffs” plays Thursdays-Sundays through Aug. 3 in the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater, located at 1010 N. Macinnes Pl. in Tampa. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org/Puffs.