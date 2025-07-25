Orlando’s St. Luke’s Church presents ‘Big Fish’ musical filled with magic and meaning

(Photo courtesy St. Luke’s United Methodist Church)

ORLANDO | With a world of witches, circus acts, giants and Southern charm, Theatre at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents “Big Fish,” a larger-than-life musical.

Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the beloved Tim Burton film, the show runs July 31-Aug. 10 with performances that will dazzle audiences.

The emotionally resonant production invites audiences to laugh, cry and dream alongside a family learning what it truly means to live a “big” life, according to a press release.

“This show is not just a fantastical tale of giants, witches, and daffodils… but is a deeply human story about parents and children, the power of storytelling and the legacies we leave behind,” director Steve MacKinnon said. “We are not just telling this story; we are living it.”

With a packed local cast, bold choreography and Andrew Lippa’s soaring score, “Big Fish” is packed with humor, heart and moments of breathtaking spectacle that will stir the hearts of audiences.

The show follows Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman whose outrageous stories captivate everyone except his son, Will. As Will prepares for fatherhood, he sets out to separate fact from fiction in his father’s fantastical tales, only to discover a truth more meaningful than he ever imagined.

“Revisiting Big Fish at this moment with this extraordinary community feels more meaningful than ever,” MacKinnon said. “In a world that often tempts us to be scrolling spectators, this story reminds us that we’re called to be active participants in our own lives. To take risks. To pursue wonder. To tell our truths boldly. To be the hero of our own stories. Not someday, but today.”

The creative team behind “Big Fish” includes Tramaine Berryhill on scenic design, George Jackson shaping the mood through lighting, Katy Williams crafting character-driven costumes and Justin Lore designing wigs that will complete each look.

Xavier Krejcha will build an immersive soundscape, Bradley Roberts guides the vocal direction and John R. Mason III leads the live orchestra. Tiffany Meadows-Green leads the production, with choreography by Lindsay Wood Hose.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church is located in southwest Orlando and embraces the Christ-centered values of acceptance, hospitality, community, discipleship and service.

Tickets start at $15. For more information and tickets, visit St.Lukes.org/BigFish