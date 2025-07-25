Sarah McBride condemns Trump’s anti-trans military ban in floor speech

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first transgender member of Congress, condemned the Trump-Vance administration’s removal of trans service members from the military in a speech on the House floor July 21.

Noting the July 4 holiday, a celebration of the “freedoms made possible by those who have worn the uniform,” the congresswoman said, “It is appalling that while families gathered under fireworks to honor that sacrifice, the Trump administration was all too quietly forcing thousands of patriots out of military service.”

President Donald Trump sought to ban transgender Americans from enlisting during his first term and in his second, issued a policy under which the Pentagon will separate those who are currently serving from the U.S. Armed Forces.

Two U.S. district courts blocked the ban, but the U.S. Supreme Court in May issued an emergency stay allowing for the policy to go into effect, leading to the removal of transgender troops and a directive for others to self-identify as the Defense Department reviews medical records.

“These are Americans who have served with honor, with distinction and with unshakable patriotism,” she said, “brave, honorable and committed patriots, who have also dared to have the courage to say out loud that they are transgender.”

McBride continued, “These are qualified, trained and decorated service members. They have deployed into combat, flown missions overseas and led troops through danger, and now this administration is telling them that despite their qualifications and their exemplary quality of service, that they can no longer serve simply because of how they express their gender.”

“This decision to remove proven patriots for no justification causes serious weakness to our force,” she said. “It turns away proven courage. It wastes billions in taxpayer investment, decades of hard earned experience, and is a direct blow to readiness, because this decision isn’t about readiness.”

She added, “It’s not about discipline or merit, and it’s certainly not about cost. It’s about exclusion. It’s about using identity as a wedge to divide and distract. It’s a cynical ploy, not sound policy and our military, which should never be a political tool, is paying the price.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.