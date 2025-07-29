Congressional Republicans propose renaming Kennedy Center after Trump

President Donald Trump (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Onder of Missouri has introduced a bill to “designate the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the ‘Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts.”

The congressman said, “I cannot think of a more ubiquitous symbol of American exceptionalism in the arts, entertainment, and popular culture at large than President Trump.”

Last week, GOP members of the House Appropriations Committee voted 33-25 to approve an amendment to an annual spending bill that would rename the Kennedy Center’s famed opera house after the first lady, Melania Trump.

The proposal, said U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), was an “excellent way to recognize [Melania Trump’s] support and commitment to promoting the arts.”

Shortly into his second term, President Donald Trump moved to take control of the Kennedy Center, taking over the institution’s board and naming himself chair — arguing that it had become too “woke.”

The president objected to the Kennedy Center hosting drag performances, which he and his allies has framed as inappropriate uses of federal funding, and the move came as part of a broader pushback against diversity and inclusion efforts in publicly funded institutions.

He also installed a loyalist, Ric Grenell, as interim executive director.

The openly gay diplomat was previously, in Trump’s first administration, acting director of national intelligence, special presidential envoy for Serbia–Kosovo peace negotiations, and U.S. ambassador to Germany.

