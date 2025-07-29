PHOTOS: LGBT+ Center Orlando hosts 13th annual Diversity Awards

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Hundreds of people gathered in a rainbow-lit room at the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel July 25 for the 13th annual Diversity Awards.

The ceremony celebrated local trailblazers, champions and changemakers. This year, Brittani Acuff from CREW Health was recognized as a LGBT+ Ally, Mulan Williams from Divas in Dialogue was recognized as a Trailblazer, Brian Reagan from The Center was recognized as a Trailblazer and both Ricardo Negron-Almodovar of All Voting Is Local and Del Ambiente were recognized as a Champion of Equality.

The Orlando Gay Chorus sang the National Anthem to open the ceremony. While Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer couldn’t attend, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings provided a welcome address for attendees.

Toward the end of the ceremony, attendees were asked by members of The Center to consider making a donation through Give Butter. With a goal of $10,000, over $4,000 was raised in the day. Some donations came from Florida Theatrical Association, Representative Anna V. Eskamani and LongwoodCPA.

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.