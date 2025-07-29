VIDEO: Alan Cumming honors trans ‘superheroes’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Alan Cumming. (Screenshot via the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” YouTube.)

Celebrated LGBTQ+ entertainer and activist Alan Cumming used his role as guest host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to condemn the Trump administration’s attacks on transgender Americans.

The late night talk show welcomed the cast of Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four,” which includes LGBTQ+ ally Pedro Pascal, whose sister Lux Pascal is trans. Cumming will join the team in next year’s “Avengers: Doomsday,” reprising his role as Nightcrawler from 2003’s “X2: X-Men United.”

“Tonight’s show is all about superheroes,” he said during his monologue. “Not only are the Fantastic Four here, but some of you might remember me as Nightcrawler … of course, these superhero movies are only pretend, but I happen to believe that there are actual superheroes in real life who walk among us, and these superheroes are called trans people.”

“Just like superheroes, trans people are born with something special and magical about them, and they often have to hide what’s special and magical about them form other people,” he continued. “Like superheroes, they grow up in a society that doesn’t understand them, that makes them the ‘other,’ and often hates them. Like superheroes, trans people just want the world to be a safer place, and they believe we should protect each other and live our lives in peace.”

Cumming also noted that “trans people are not new … and are not going anywhere, no matter how much this administration tries to make you fear them,” drawing applause from the audience. The entertainer also weighed in on restroom usage and more before ultimately calling on Americans to choose kindness.

“America, I beg you, let’s all really try to give kindness a go,” the Scottish immigrant said. He also used his time to advocate for PFLAG, Trans Lifeline and The Trevor Project, which the show is currently raising funds for on YouTube.

Watch Cumming’s full monologue Below: