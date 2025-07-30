PHOTOS: Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet kicks off Florida House campaign

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Over 100 people attended Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet‘s official campaign kickoff for Florida House District 42 at The Abbey July 29.

Guest speakers included Orange County Democratic Party Chair Samuel Vilchez Santiago and state Reps. Dr. Lavon Bracy and Representative Anna V. Eskamani, who currently represents HD-42 but is term-limited. They reflected on Sousa-Lazaballet’s dedication to the Orlando district, which stretches from just north of Maitland to Belle Isle.

Congressman Maxwell Frost also recorded a video sharing his belief in Sousa-Lazaballet’s campaign.

“This moment reminds me of where I come from,” Sousa-Lazaballet tells Watermark Out News. “I was born in a slum and I come from struggle. And to be here today with the aspiration of representing our community in this critical time, you know, it’s a big journey. It’s a little emotional.”

He says he’s eager to get to Tallahassee and fight for the rights of those being impacted. He pointed out that there are people in power who are focusing their efforts and taxpayer money on the wrong priorities.

The campaign kickoff included a Samba band and food catered from The Gnarly Cuban and The Glass Knife.

Sousa-Lazaballet says the kickoff was a moment for attendees to take the time to remember where everyone comes from and why we’re here. He shares that he knows what rejection feels like as he was undocumented for 15 years and is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The truth of the matter is that the Republicans are coming for the seat, but what they don’t have and I do, is a people-powered campaign focused on the real issues impacting everyday Floridians,” Sousa-Lazaballet says.

Most recently, Republican Bonnie Jackson entered the race to represent HD-42 for the second time. She is the only other candidate to file against Sousa-Lazaballet, who calls her campaign a “distraction.”

“This person is the complete opposite of who I am, a MAGA person who has only skewed a divisive language every chance she has,” Sousa-Lazaballet says.

Watermark Out News attended the campaign kickoff and was on hand to photograph. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.