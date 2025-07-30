Prime Timers Central Florida to celebrate 30th anniversary

(Prime Timers of Central Florida logo from Facebook)

ORLANDO | Prime Timers of Central Florida will celebrate 30 years as a chapter Aug. 9 with a dinner at Plate Above Catering.

Prime Timers began in 1995 with 10 senior and bisexual men meeting in Orlando to form the Central Florida chapter as part of Prime Timers Worldwide.

The organization exists to promote a welcoming social climate that affirms and supports mature gay and bisexual men. It offers them social, cultural, educational and recreational opportunities that ensure they are caring and aging with dignity.

The organization has over 70 chapters around the world, including several in Florida. They include Greater Ft. Myers, Palm Beaches, Sarasota, Tallahassee and Tampa Bay.

Mike Murphy of Atlanta, the Prime Timers Worldwide liaison for the Central Florida club, will attend the 30th anniversary dinner along with his husband Stanley Wentworth. Murphy will bring greetings from the Prime Timers Worldwide board.

Chuck S., the sole surviving founding member, is expected to attend. He is still a member. Also expected to attend are several former club presidents: Russ Mayo, who became a member in 1997, Jerry Danese and Edwin Barnes — all of whom are still active club members.

Several members will be recognized for their 30th, 20th and 10th membership anniversaries. Others will be honored for their various contributions to the club since its 2024 anniversary dinner.

The occasion will also include a short concert by an ensemble from the Orlando Gay Chorus, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Prime Timers Central Florida offers weekly bowling, bicycling and walking groups; weekly lunches and occasional dinners; and concerts, movies, museum and theatrical outings. These activities help the chapter meet its goals. Involvement in the community is a top priority to Prime Timers.

Members can also involve themselves in the community through their annual Good Deeds projects. The oldest Good Deed for the past 15 years is their yearly collection of personal toiletry items for Hope & Help Center of Central Florida which provides a variety of services for people affected by HIV/AIDS, according to Prime Timers. Another Good Deed is their toy drives for children during the holidays.

Prime Timers members have donated good used clothing, shoes and household items for the Orlando Union Rescue Mission. Earlier this year, members donated old towels, sheets, and newspapers for the Orange County Animal Rescue.

The chapter had made and continues to make monetary donations to Orlando Youth Alliance and Zebra Coalition that provides a variety of services for gay and trans youth, Orlando Gay Chorus, the LGBT+ Center Orlando and other non-profits.

For more information about Prime Timers Central Florida, visit PTCFL.org