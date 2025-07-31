Goblin Market gives queer community a safe space to shop and more

(Photo courtesy Courtney Ring)

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue we learn about Goblin Market, a monthly pop-up market, usually hosted at the Oviedo Mall.

Over the last year the market, founded by artist Courtney Ring, has grown to become a massive third space for the queer community in Orlando with other events being sprinkled in like drag shows, fashion shows and even the occasional maid cafe.

“Every month is like pride month at Goblin Market, it’s like ‘if you know, you know,’” Ring says.

Ring got their start in markets selling earrings and 3D art as a vendor which led them to become interested in event planning.

In 2020, Ring began getting even more involved with other markets like Bazaar Botanic and Milk Mart, noticing the ways that markets could be improved for both the vendors and attendees. This, combined with their own experience and having inventory stocked up, inspired the idea of Goblin Market.

The name Goblin Market comes from the idea of Goblin core, Ring says, like the vendors are goblins hoarding little trinkets and shiny things. This led to the creation of Goblin Market in March 2024, a pop-up market that allowed local artists to sell their faulty products, things that didn’t turn out perfect or anything else for cheaper or even offer the chance to trade for any trinkets that attendees may bring.

“You can find your favorite artists every month and purchase their brand-new things, but also you can get stuff from last month for half off,” Ring explains.

With a focus on supporting artists as well as giving attendees a good time, Goblin Market quickly built a large and loyal following, one Ring describes as an amalgamation of so many different types of people, artists from the convention scene, clubs, other markets and more. This loyalty and dedication to artists even led many to provide services and commissions for cheaper or on a volunteer basis.

“They take a cut because they care about Goblin Market and want to see it grow,” Ring says.

This same level of excitement and diversity can be seen in the attendees at every Goblin Market event as well. Ring says that it was always important to them that Goblin Market was accessible and welcoming to all. They believe this is what really drew in so many people of all types.

“I feel like I never intentionally wanted it to be labeled the queer market. Not that I mind that it is to a lot of people,” Ring says. “Because it’s not just queer people, there’s a lot of other people like furries and disabled people and queer people alike, all these different groups and niches that have found a space here and found love here. I’m very grateful for that.”

Ring says that early on people could feel safe and accepted at Goblin Market, likely because they saw representation in the vendors that Goblin Market had.

“Knowing that this is one of the only places for those people to find community, see their friends and hang out or do something fun while feeling accepted and valued has made it a priority for us to encourage that,” Ring says.

The market has recently become recognized as a nonprofit organization and Ring says the outpouring of community love has only increased since being recognized.

For Pride month this year, Goblin Market hosted a drag show where anyone could apply online to walk. The show featured multiple first time drag personalities and drew a significant crowd.

“Sometimes people are like, ‘oh it’s Pride month so we’re doing all queer vendors this month… but we don’t need to pressure people to out themselves in order to receive the benefits of the community,” Ring says. “That’s another reason that the market isn’t explicitly queer… people who aren’t out can tell their parents where they’re going because if they look up Goblin Market, the first thing that comes up is not, ‘this is the gay place.’”

The Pride month market was one of the biggest yet, being held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, with lines of people waiting to get inside and explore the festivities.

Ring says at the end of the day they are just a person who decided to make a fun place for people to feel accepted and they want others to try it out, so the community has more third space available.

“If you are hesitant about starting a little queer book club or a candy meet or a plushy trade or whatever, literally just do it,” Ring says. “Create an MS Paint image like, ‘Come to my queer book club,’ and I guarantee if you are consistent and put it around town people will start coming… I’m just grateful that Gob is a big part of that community.”

Interested in being featured in The Good Page? Email Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com in Tampa Bay or Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza at Bellanee@WatermarkOutNews.com in Central Florida.