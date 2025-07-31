Kurt’s Place announces opening at former City Side Lounge in Tampa

TAMPA | After months of delays, Kurt’s Place has announced it will open Aug. 7 at the former City Side Lounge.

A concept by Kurt King, who previously owned and operated three local Hamburger Mary’s franchises and other former LGBTQ+ bars like Baxter’s, Kurt’s Place was announced in February. It was set to open March 3 after City Side’s closure.

“We are excited to officially announce after this long wait that Kurt’s Place will open on August 7th, 2025,” the venue announced July 30 via social media. “We truly appreciate all your patience and thank you so much for your understanding.

“We look forward to seeing all of you come out and support this new journey, we have so much planned for the future of Kurt’s Place,” the announcement added. Kurt’s Place will open at 6 p.m. and feature happy hour until 9 p.m.

In addition to King, the venture is presented by longtime Tampa staple Sheriff Mike and entertainer and entrepreneur Hunter Vance. Read more below:

King tells Watermark Out News the delays were related to City Side’s operation and subsequent paperwork, noting that the team behind Kurt’s Place is eager to serve Tampa Bay.

“I’m just excited to finally get through everything and to be able to reopen in South Tampa where I first started,” he says. “I started in Tampa at the original Baxter’s and it’s exciting to have the doors open after five months.”

For more information about Kurt’s Place, visit the venue’s Facebook page.