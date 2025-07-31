PHOTOS: LGBT+ Center Orlando celebrates Orlando’s 150th anniversary with neighborhood cleanup

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Volunteers gathered at the LGBT+ Center Orlando July 31 for a neighborhood cleanup to celebrate Orlando’s 150th anniversary in partnership with the Mills 50 District and Keep Orlando Beautiful.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan thanked volunteers for coming out before the neighborhood cleanup started at 8 a.m.

“I’m happy to be here with Commissioner Sheehan to celebrate this special day,” Dyer said.

There were six different service projects happening, one in each district. Sheehan thanked The Center for being a space that provides diversity and inclusion.

“We are going through some challenging times right now but we’re 150 years old and we have been 150 years of love, decency and goodness and treating people fairly,” Sheehan said. “And I think we are going to get through this but we need to do it together.”

Nikole Parker, the Center’s chief operating officer, told volunteers to try keep cleanup sessions to 45-minute intervals due to the heat. The organization provided water, Gatorade and light snacks.

Watermark Out News attended the neighborhood cleanup to mark Orlando’s 150th. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.