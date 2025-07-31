Watermark Out News Issue 32.16: It’s Reigning Minj

It’s Reigning Minj: ‘Drag Star All Stars’ winner Ginger Minj brings the crown to Orlando. Zebra Youth announces leadership transition. USF Professor launches Tampa Bay LGBT History Project.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08

Zebra Youth announces leadership transition and search.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Tampa Bay LGBT History Project forms to inspire next generation.



NEXT STEPS | Page 12

Florida cities remove or reimagine Pride crosswalks.



POSITIVE REACTIONS | Page 15

Sister Juana Reaction returns with her latest viewpoint column.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Orlando’s Goblin Market is a safe space for community members to shop.

IT’S REIGNING MINJ | Page 20

“Drag Race All Stars” winner Ginger Minj brings the crown to Orlando



