Sarasota to remove LGBTQ+ PrideWalk after FDOT threat

Sarasota’s PrideWalk. (Photo via Project Pride’s Facebook)

SARASOTA | The City of Sarasota will remove multiple art installations, including its LGBTQ+-focused PrideWalk, after the Florida Department of Transportation threatened to withhold funding from cities over inconsistent “pavement surface markings.”

The PrideWalk currently covers the five-corner intersection of Cocoanut Ave. and 2nd St. It was the first major installation of its type in Sarasota, an initiative led by Project Pride in 2021.

Planning for the venture began after the nonprofit’s inception in 2019. Project Pride enlisted supporters to fund the effort and commissioned the work from artist Joey Salamon, who had previously created one of the largest Pride street murals in the world.

City Commissioners approved the PrideWalk for one year, as was standard, and Project Pride subsequently collected signatures to make it a permanent fixture. The organization was successful.

“PrideWalk has been a beacon for the LGBTQ community,” Project Pride told Watermark Out News in 2022. “It has not only increased visibility but made our community feel more accepted, which allows us to live a more authentic life. Allies have reached out as well because they are so proud of our city’s advancement of visibility and diversity, accepting it as a strength.”

Now, city officials have notified FDOT that it will be removed to comply with the state’s directive, which falls in line with the federal government’s targeting of such murals. The Trump administration notified all 50 states last month that the U.S. Department of Transportation was introducing a “safety initiative” seeking consisting roadway markings.

“Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks,” U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared July 1.

“While there are no City-owned installations impacted by the Florida Department of Transportation’s updated pavement surface markings policy, the City of Sarasota has identified multiple installations within the city limits that will require removal to be in compliance,” City of Sarasota Communications Specialist Luke Mocherman confirmed to Watermark Out News. “The City has notified FDOT of its intent to comply with the revised policy.”

Project Pride released a statement condemning FDOT’s memo July 21. The organization called the PrideWalk and installations like it “vibrant expressions of community, joy and belonging,” noting that they “do not compromise safety but help people feel seen and affirmed.”

“Project Pride SRQ affirms that visibility saves lives,” they continued. “LGBTQ+ youth, elders and families deserve to navigate public spaces feeling welcomed and included. Removing these symbols sends a harmful message that queer Floridians are not valued members of their communities. We reject that message.”

Sarasota joins at least two other Florida cities in removing or reimagining LGBTQ+-focused crosswalks or street murals. The City of Boynton Beach in South Florida repainted theirs July 16 and West Palm Beach announced they would reimagine theirs on July 17.

Equality Florida has called on FDOT to “reverse their hateful memo and stop the attacks,” calling on supporters to voice their concerns. The organization has noted that a Florida-based study found that crosswalk murals contributed to a 10% decrease in drivers running stop signs and a 6% increase in drivers coming to a full stop at intersections.

Watermark Out News has reached out to the cities of Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa regarding local Pride crosswalks and street murals. Additional coverage will follow.