Beloved Tampa Bay drag entertainer Jasmine Jimenez dies at 46

Jasmine Jimenez. (Photo via Jimenez’s Facebook)

TAMPA | Celebrated entertainer Jasmine Jimenez, also known as Jasmine International, died early Aug. 8 surrounded by loved ones. She was 46.

Friends, family and fans shared the news via social media that day, which Watermark Out News independently confirmed. The Puerto Rico native is being remembered for her compassion, kindness and performances in and outside of Florida.

Jimenez was a fan favorite at establishments throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay, performing at venues like Pulse in Orlando and Hamburger Mary’s locations in Tampa Bay. She was also a passionate competitor whose titles included Miss Royal Pride of Nations, Miss Universe Latina USA, Miss Mundo International USA, Miss Flamingo, Southern Charm All American Goddess and more.

Tampa Bay entertainer Esme Russell, Jimenez’s drag mother, tells Watermark Out News the performer’s death is heartbreaking for the entire community.

“Jasmine was an exceptional human who was not only beautiful and talented, she was kind, generous and compassionate,” Russell says. “I was proud to be her drag mom … I will miss her very much. God always seems to take the good ones.”

Tributes have poured in for the entertainer, including from Tampa Pride. The organization noted “Jasmine’s presence was a beacon of light in our community, and her impact will forever be cherished and remembered.”

“Last night, the Tampa LGBTQIA+ community suffered a significant loss with the passing of a true icon, the legendary Jasmine Jimenez (also known as Jasmine International),” the organization shared via social media. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Alexis Mateo also reflected on the loss. The entertainer regularly worked with Jimenez while she lived in the region.

“It takes someone special to be your friend and someone amazing to become your family!” Mateo shared. “Jasmine Jimenez (Jazmine International) thank you for bringing joy to my life and to remind me that friendship is as pure as your heart.”

Fellow “Drag Race” entertainer Darienne Lake shared her condolences online as well, calling Jimenez a goddess.

“December 2005 we were performing together and I got to catch a pic of the goddess Jasmine Jimenez from backstage,” Lake wrote. “The way you had the audience (especially the lesbians) in the palm of your hands. Our paths crossed here and there and you were always so warm and kind. A true beauty. RIP.”

Watermark Out News has reached out to additional parties for comment and will update this story with additional information.