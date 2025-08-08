Judge blocks construction at Everglades deportation facility for two weeks

(Photo from Everglades National Park’s Facebook)

Further construction at the Everglades deportation facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz” must be halted for at least two weeks, a federal judge ruled Aug. 7.

The center, located on an old airport runway surrounded by the Big Cypress National Preserve, will continue to operate and process immigrants, however.

“We’re pleased that the judge saw the urgent need to put a pause on additional construction, and we look forward to advancing our ultimate goal of protecting the unique and imperiled Everglades ecosystem from further damage caused by this mass detention facility,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, in a news release.

The two-week restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams comes as the court considers a preliminary injunction against the facility.

“Today’s ruling by an activist judge will have no impact on immigration enforcement in Florida. Alligator Alcatraz will remain operational, continuing to serve as a force multiplier to enhance deportation efforts,” Alex Lanfranconi, a Gov. Ron DeSantis spokesperson, posted to social media Thursday afternoon.

The injunction stops filling, paving, new lights, and new infrastructure.

DeSantis previously claimed construction at the facility was temporary and all operations would be carried out using portable units.

Environmental advocacy groups and the Miccosukee Tribe joined together to oppose construction, including pavement laid despite DeSantis’ claims.

“This facility is not only a threat to one of the most environmentally sensitive regions in the country,” Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani said in a news release.

“It is also a glaring example of how far the State of Florida will go to criminalize immigrants and ignore the long-term health of our natural resources. Constructed in direct conflict with the Everglades restoration efforts supported by taxpayers for decades, this project represents both environmental negligence and human rights violations.”

There was a hearing Wednesday about the restraining order.

Plaintiffs including Friends of the Everglades argued the facility violates the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

Williams took over the case after Judge Jose Martinez recused himself.

The center has been controversial, sparking this and other lawsuits with Democratic lawmakers strongly speaking out against it.

“It’s a relief that the court stepped in to protect the Everglades’ sensitive waters, starry skies, and vulnerable creatures from further harm while we continue our case,” said Elise Bennett, Florida and Caribbean director and an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. “We’re ready to press forward and put a stop to this despicable plan for good.”

The center has generated national headlines. President Donald Trump visited the facility last month and the Republican Party of Florida is using the center’s moniker on merchandise while immigrant advocacy groups speak out against conditions inside the facility.

“The detention facility threatens land that is not only environmentally sensitive but sacred to our people,” Talbert Cypress, Cchairman of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida said in the news release.

“While this order is temporary, it is an important step in asserting our rights and protecting our homeland. The Miccosukee Tribe will continue to stand for our culture, our sovereignty, and the Everglades.”

