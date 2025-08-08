Orange County Commission approves ICE agreement, eyes potential legal challenges

Screenshot of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings during Commissioners meeting on Aug. 5 from livestream.

ORLANDO | The Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve a controversial Immigration and Customs Enforcement Warrant Service Officer Agreement addendum on Aug. 5.

The agreement could allow county jailers to transport immigration detainees to federal detention facilities.

Commissioners Nicole H. Wilson and Kelly Martinez Semrad opposed the agreement.

This comes after a public standoff with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who accused Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and county commissioners of violating state law by initially rejecting the proposed expansion of the ICE partnership. Uthmeier warned that the refusal could result in legal action and removal from office.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also weighed in, saying officials “don’t have the ability to just say you’re not going to be on the team” when it comes to immigration enforcement.

Demings said he signed the agreement under protest and extreme duress on Aug. 1. He accused the state of using bullying tactics as he previously defends the county’s position to not sign.

None of the commissioners expressed support for the agreement during the meeting, instead they made it clear they did not want DeSantis to appoint board members.

Wilson and Semrad acknowledged the prior threat from DeSantis to remove those who don’t support immigration enforcement.

“This is a hill worth me standing on,” Semrad said tearfully during the meeting.

There were 60 members of the public, including state representatives, that wanted to speak during the public comment period. Many urged commissioners to file a lawsuit.

“I’m willing to fight, but I prefer to fight from the vantage point of where I am sitting today,” Demings said during the meeting. “I say that in all sincerity, because if we are all removed, and others are sitting here, I don’t think the fight would be the same fight.”

Demings also said the courts will have to weigh in and until then the fight isn’t over.

Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, executive director of Hope CommUnity Center, released a statement after Demings signed the agreement.

“Hope CommUnity Center stands firmly against any collaboration between local governments and ICE,” Sousa-Lazaballet said. “These agreements do not make our communities safer; they make our immigrant neighbors more vulnerable and erode trust in local institutions. When law enforcement becomes an arm of ICE, immigrants are less likely to report crimes, seek medical care or access public services.”

At the meeting, County Attorney Jeffrey J. Newton said he felt it was in the best interest of the commission to approve the addendum. He thinks DeSantis and Uthmeier would remove the commissioners and mayor from office if they didn’t approve the agreement.

Gabriella Rodriguez, executive director of QLatinx, provided a statement to Watermark Out News. She advised that QLatinx and over 30+ local and state organizations under the “All immigrants are welcome coalition” remain committed to defending due process and standing with those most impacted.

“This ICE agreement was signed under threat of removing local officials from office — a dangerous precedent that undermines democracy and community trust,” Rodriguez said. “For our immigrant and LGBTQ+ familias, it means more fear, more instability and fewer resources for real public safety. Our community deserves dignity, protection and compassion — not policies born out of coercion.”