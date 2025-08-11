BLK JOY Festival grows to full weekend event, tackles loneliness through community

(Photo from Black Health Commission’s Facebook)

The fifth annual BLK BOY Festival presented by the Black Health Commission will be held Aug. 15-17 to tackle loneliness by bringing people together in the name of health and wellness.

Black Health Commission is completely volunteer based and was first established in 2019. The organization is centered on community care, health equity with access to all and joy.

Rebecca Desir, founder and executive director of Black Health Commission, says the BLK JOY Festival builds trust in the community. The festival had around 200 people in its first year and grew to over 2,500 people last year.

“It’s just a testament to one, believing in yourself in what you are trying to do — then two, that people will find you when you are on the path of your passion or what you’re supposed to do in life,” Desir says. “Because everyone on my team now I’ve met throughout the journey… so it’s really amazing that now they’re not just my team members, they’re also friends.”

The festival celebrates Black joy, culture and community while providing access to vital tools and resources. It first began as a local gathering but grew into an event that supported hundreds of Black-owned businesses. The festival aims to be a catalyst for healing, connection and change.

This is the first year the festival will spread across the weekend.

There will be a mixer Aug. 15 for health professionals, but anyone is invited to attend. The festival will be on Aug. 16 with extended hours at Lake Lorna Donne Park. For the final day on Aug. 17, there will be a brunch/day party.

The festival will also have peer support spaces for those who may be neurodivergent and want to get a break from the festivities.

While Desir wants the festival to continue to grow, she acknowledges that there needs to be a balance since it is all volunteer based.

“I feel so happy that the program continues to grow, however we are still limited because we are volunteer based,” Desir explains. “Our focus in the upcoming years is really to identify ways to raise funds so that way we have a team that can be dedicated to it full time.”

There will be a kids’ zone with games for children, vendors ranging from small businesses to local community resources, sessions in the wellness zone and performances from local artists.

“We’re super grateful that each organization that will be there on site … will bring their own unique services or resources to the community,” Desir says.

For more information on BLK JOY Festival, visit BlackHealthCommission.com