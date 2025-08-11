Tammy Bruce nominated for deputy UN post

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2015. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

President Donald Trump has nominated State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce to become deputy representative at the U.N.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a great patriot, television personality, and bestselling author, as our next deputy representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of ambassador,” said Trump on Saturday in a Truth Social post. “Since the beginning of my second term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!”

Bruce is a former Fox News contributor who has described herself as a “gay woman” on the network. A GLAAD spokesperson previously pointed out to the Washington Blade that Bruce has also made anti-transgender comments.

The U.S. Senate must confirm Bruce’s nomination.

Trump in May nominated Mike Waltz — a former Florida congressman who had been the White House’s national security advisor — to become the next U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

The president shortly after his election nominated U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) for the ambassadorship. Trump in March withdrew her nomination in order to ensure Republicans maintained their narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

