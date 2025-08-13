‘Sister Act’ brings musical comedy and sisterhood to Dr. Phillips Center

(Photo from Little Radical Theatrics, Inc.’s Facebook)

The uplifting musical comedy “Sister Act” will shine a light on the power of sisterhood and self-discovery at the Dr. Phillips Center Aug. 15-17.

Based on the hit 1992 film of the same name, it follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder. She is placed in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent.

Disguised as a nun, she finds herself breathing the new life of the church and community with the help of her sisters. Filled with musical gospel and outrageous dancing, “Sister Act” pays tribute to the universal power of friendship.

For the shows at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts presented by Little Radical Theatrics, Sister Mary Patrick is played by Stephanie Viegas. Viegas cofounded LRT with her mother and has been performing since she was a child.

She has performed in regional productions in New York including in one of the longest running off-Broadway productions of “Frankenstein.” Viegas was kind enough to speak with Watermark Out News by phone ahead of the show’s Orlando run.

WATERMARK OUT NEWS: Are you excited to bring the show to Central Florida?

Stephanie Viegas: Well, this is going to be our, oh gosh, 12th show in Central Florida. We moved here in 2000 and at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020. So LRT has been in Central Florida for a while, and we’ve been at the Dr. Phillips Center now doing our yearly season. This is our second year there. But we’ve been doing quite a few shows in Central Florida since we moved. And are very happy to, we’ve been able to reestablish ourselves here.

What do you think makes Sister Mary Patrick stand out in the cast?

I think what makes her stand out is she’s so unabashedly herself. Like she loves being a nun. She’s just joyful and happy all the time. As someone who is on the autism spectrum, I kind of see that a lot in her. One thing that our director always says is, for her, this is her special interest. So, she’s just overjoyed to sing and to spread music and just wants everyone to be happy. I think she’s such a refreshing character because she truly just wants everyone to have a good time and love music and love.

Do you find other aspects in her personality that you resonate with?

I think I’m a genuinely happy person. I think I also am the sort of person who always wants people to enjoy themselves and have a good time. And over the years I’ve stopped masking as much. So, I think I will also be joyous about my own special interests, like theater, Disney, history. I’m not as afraid to be like, “Oh, let me tell you this really cool fact,” and I think that makes me connect to her a lot.

How are you and the cast feeling as the show is leading up with the final month of preparations?

I think we’re all really excited. You know, it’s coming along great, it’s a great group. It’s such a fun show, it’s hilarious. And LRT has done a bunch of serious shows for the past, like three or four shows we went for. Before this we did “Carousel,” which is very serious, and “Anastasia,” which is also serious. So, it’s so fun to be able to do comedy and just have fun, have a blast with each other and come up with new, little comedic bits every rehearsal.

Why do you think that Central Florida audiences should come out and see this show?

I think because the show is all about acceptance, accepting people for who they are, how people connect and also, I think one of the great messages is at the end of the show, everybody sees us all. That’s something that I think we need right now is to spread love to everyone because there’s so much hate and anger in the world, and I think everyone needs something like this that’s just so joyous, that’s so filled with happiness and acceptance and love.

What do you want audiences to take away after seeing it?

I hope they leave happy. I hope they leave having had a great time, enjoying themselves and feeling like they should reach out to people that they haven’t interacted with before, because even though people’s differences can seem insurmountable, they’re not. That’s kind of what I hope. Like I said, I think the message of spreading love is really what I hope people leave the show with.

The show is a tribute to the power of friendship and acceptance, even sisterhood and self-discovery. How do you think those themes can resonate specifically with you?

I think it shows in the connection with the cast, especially the women and female-presenting actors, we’re all playing nuns. We’re especially close knit because we’re together every day … we’ve all built a really great bond where we can joke around. We have theme dress up days every day at rehearsal. So I think that creates a really fun bond between everybody and I think everyone is just kind of cheering everyone on and really there to be happy and have a great time.

“Sister Act” plays at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater in Orlando Aug. 15-17. Tickets start at $45 and are available at DrPhillipsCenter.org.