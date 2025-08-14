Orlando’s Theatre South Playhouse brings back ‘Ride the Cyclone’ for another run

Jana Denning as Constance and the cast of Cyclone. (Photo courtesy Theatre South Playhouse)

Orlando’s longest-running musical, “Ride the Cyclone,” returned to Theatre South Playhouse in Marketplace at Dr Phillips last month and plays until Aug. 31.

The dark comedy musical creates thrills and chills for audience members in the immersive space. It has been playing on and off for over a year, with multiple casts. Its run was extended due to popularity.

The show follows the story of six teenagers who die in a roller coaster accident. As they are stuck in limbo, they compete for a chance to return to life by telling their stories to a fortune teller. It features LGBTQ+ characters and themes, most notably Noel Gruber, who is openly gay and a central character.

Christopher Payen, the show’s choreographer, says “Ride the Cyclone” was the first show he choreographed at Theatre South Playhouse. He started out as a camp teacher for the playhouse but has a helped the team look at their work with fresh eyes.

Hillary Brook, executive and artistic director, says Payen was well recommended and she enjoys his work. She wanted someone who could bring innovation to the choreography. She explains that Theatre South Playhouse doesn’t like to do carbon copy shows or replicas of other work.

Payen was kind enough to speak with Watermark Out News by phone ahead of the show’s August run.

WATERMARK OUT NEWS: What does it mean to you to be a part of one of Orlando’s longest-running musicals?

Christopher Payen: Oh my gosh. Honestly, it’s very surreal. I feel like I won. It just feels very amazing. I’m in awe I guess. You know, I never thought I would be a part of something that would’ve made this much of an impact and this much of a staple. It’s very inspiring and it’s very moving. I’m honestly speechless, I just feel very honored and grateful.

How do you want audiences to relate to and reflect on the show?

Every time I watch it, I cry. I think maybe after the 80th time because we saw it so many times, I think after that point I was like, “Okay, now I know it’s coming,” but I cried so many times because even though it’s big, fun and silly, there’s a lot of crazy stuff going on in the show, but there’s so much heart in it.

There’s so much appreciation for life, but also for individuals and appreciation for people. That’s for sure what I hope people take away from the show. It’s just a big story of valuing life and just loving each other and taking each other as is, flaws and all. And just being a family and being a unit.

You mentioned this is your first show that you are choreographing at TSP. When you reflect on this and the work that has led up to this moment, how do you feel seeing it in those actors as they are performing?

I’m very grateful that I’ve been able to do a lot of shows, in general and my career, and I’ve been able to just build, I would say a decent name for myself. Both South Florida which is where I’m originally from and here in Central Florida. So I was able to do quite a bit before “Ride the Cyclone,” but I think leading up to it, 100% it made me a much better choreographer to lead into that room.

Just how to be a better leader and to be a better spokesperson to people. And leading the room and understanding people, their boundaries or how they may be feeling or what they may be thinking. So many things I learned from the shows leading up to that. I know sometimes my choreo could be very challenging or it could be very fast, so I was very open about that from the beginning. I told the cast I’m very flexible and very collaborative. Definitely so many things led me to the show and it really challenged me for sure.

What are some things that you would say that you’re looking forward to as the show is concluding?

We’ve had some people come back to watch the show at least maybe, seven, eight, nine, 10 times. I talked to one guy actually personally, and he was telling me how I think the last time I saw him, I think he said it was his 20th time seeing it or something like that. I can’t remember the exact number … that’s amazing.

So for sure, number one, maybe just everybody coming back just one more time from the the original run — and for everyone in the cast to continue getting that love and appreciation and that welcoming energy from everyone. Knowing how hard they worked to put on the show on and how much of an impact they made, I would say more than anything is for them to know that even though it’s ending possibly forever … for them to still know that love and that admiration. And for the team and for everyone who works so hard to put the show together, the crew, the creative team, the actors, for everyone to know just how much they’re appreciated. That love and that appreciation is still there. It never died and never left, even at the very last final bow.

“Ride the Cyclone” plays at Theatre South Playhouse in Marketplace at Dr Phillips until Aug. 31. Tickets range from $26-53 and are available at TeachTix.org.