Watermark Out News Issue 32.17: Leagues of Their Own

By Caitlin Sause

Leagues of Their Own: LGBTQ+ Floridians build community through local sports organizations.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Orange County Commission approves ICE agreement.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Beloved drag entertainer Jasmine Jimenez dies at 46.

STATE NEWS | Page 15
Sarasota to remove LGBTQ+ PrideWalk after threats.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Pride Skate rolls into its next decade.

LEAGUES OF THEIR OWN | Page 20
LGBTQ+ Floridians build community through local sports organizations.

COMMUNITY CONNECTION | Page 23
Celebrity medium Tyler Henry bring “An Evening of Hope and Healing” to Clearwater.


