Watermark Out News Issue 32.17: Leagues of Their Own

Leagues of Their Own: LGBTQ+ Floridians build community through local sports organizations.

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08

Orange County Commission approves ICE agreement.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Beloved drag entertainer Jasmine Jimenez dies at 46.



STATE NEWS | Page 15

Sarasota to remove LGBTQ+ PrideWalk after threats.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Pride Skate rolls into its next decade.

LEAGUES OF THEIR OWN | Page 20

LGBTQ+ Floridians build community through local sports organizations.

COMMUNITY CONNECTION | Page 23

Celebrity medium Tyler Henry bring “An Evening of Hope and Healing” to Clearwater.



