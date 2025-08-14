Watermark Out News Issue 32.17: Leagues of Their Own

Leagues of Their Own: LGBTQ+ Floridians build community through local sports organizations.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Orange County Commission approves ICE agreement.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Beloved drag entertainer Jasmine Jimenez dies at 46.
STATE NEWS | Page 15
Sarasota to remove LGBTQ+ PrideWalk after threats.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Pride Skate rolls into its next decade.
LEAGUES OF THEIR OWN | Page 20
LGBTQ+ Floridians build community through local sports organizations.
COMMUNITY CONNECTION | Page 23
Celebrity medium Tyler Henry bring “An Evening of Hope and Healing” to Clearwater.
