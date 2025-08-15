Delray Beach may be forced to remove LGBTQ+ Pride intersection

(Photo from Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority’s Facebook)

Delray Beach, Fla. | Delray Beach has decided to postponed a decision on the potential removal its Pride intersection— for now — a move made Aug. 12 by the majority of city commissioners.

The rainbow crossing near Old School Square has been defiled by drivers doing burnouts. The city commissioners made the call to wait until they are given official notice from the Florida Department of Transportation to cover up the symbol of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I agree that we should not make any moves until we have something official,” Commissioner Angela Burns said during the meeting. “If they [FDOT] have not given their official statement and directive, I would say that we’re jumping the gun. I’m in agreement that when we get something, or if we get something official, at that time we make a move.”

The decision comes three weeks after City Manager Terrence Moore ordered removal of the intersection.

The crosswalk, which is intended to celebrate solidarity and inclusion, was funded by the council the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council through the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and not by taxpayers.

The City of Boynton Beach in South Florida repainted theirs July 16 and West Palm Beach announced they would reimagine theirs on July 17.

Most recently, the City of Sarasota confirmed they will remove multiple art installations, including its LGBTQ+-focused PrideWalk, after FDOT threatened to withhold funding from cities over inconsistent “pavement surface markings.” St. Petersburg is currently reviewing the matter.

However, on Aug. 18 the Florida Department of Transportation sent a letter to Delray Beach and City Manager Terrance Moore setting a deadline for the crosswalk to be removed.

“As required by state law, if the pavement markings are not removed by September 3, 2025, the Florida Department of Transportation will remove them by any appropriate method necessary without further notice,” FDOT said. “You are further notified that if the markings are removed by the Department, all costs associated with the removal will be assessed against City of Delray Beach.”

In a Facebook post, the Key West Business Guild stated,

“Crosswalk Update: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has notified the City of Key West that pavement markings at Duval and Petronia Streets are not in compliance with state and federal traffic control standards. The City has until September 3, 2025 to remove the markings or FDOT will do so at the City’s expense, as required by law.

The City of Key West has stated it will continue to pursue options to preserve the rainbow crosswalks. The Key West Business Guild is in communication with the City and will keep members and the community informed.”

“Let’s be honest, we all know this is not about traffic safety,” Vice Mayor of Delray Beach Rob Long stated in an interview with The Palm Beach Post.

“This is political. This is part of the same culture war climate where symbols of inclusion are targeted precisely because they represent acceptance,” Long said. “It’s about erasing the visibility of our LGBTQ+ people at the same time when their rights are, again, under direct threat.”

This story is developing and will be updated as needed. Read more soon in the next issue of Watermark Out News.

View the full meeting here: