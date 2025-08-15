Delray Beach will keep its LGBTQ+ Pride intersection

(Photo from Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority’s Facebook)

Delray Beach, Fla. | Delray Beach has decided to postponed a decision on the potential removal its Pride intersection, a move made Aug. 12 by the majority of city commissioners.

The rainbow crossing near Old School Square has been defiled by drivers doing burnouts. The city commissioners made the call to wait until they are given official notice from the Florida Department of Transportation to cover up the symbol of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I agree that we should not make any moves until we have something official,” Commissioner Angela Burns said during the meeting. “If they [FDOT] have not given their official statement and directive, I would say that we’re jumping the gun. I’m in agreement that when we get something, or if we get something official, at that time we make a move.”

The decision comes three weeks after City Manager Terrence Moore ordered removal of the intersection.

The crosswalk, which is intended to celebrate solidarity and inclusion, was funded by the council the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council through the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and not by taxpayers.

The City of Boynton Beach in South Florida repainted theirs July 16 and West Palm Beach announced they would reimagine theirs on July 17.

Most recently, the City of Sarasota confirmed they will remove multiple art installations, including its LGBTQ+-focused PrideWalk, after FDOT threatened to withhold funding from cities over inconsistent “pavement surface markings.” St. Petersburg is currently reviewing the matter.

