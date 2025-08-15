LGBT+ Center Orlando announces closure of Kissimmee office

The Center Kissimmee in 2018. (Watermark Out News file photo)

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando announced the closure of its Kissimmee satellite office Aug. 15 due to “significant funding cuts.”

The decision comes after funding cuts have impacted the organization’s ability to maintain operations at both locations. It will be effective Aug. 31.

The Kissimmee office, which opened in 2018, was established in the wake of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy to provide vital support and resources to the LGBT+ community in Osceola County.

“The decision to close our Kissimmee office was incredibly difficult,” George Wallace, chief executive officer, said in a press release. “For the past seven years, this office has been operating as a safe haven for thousands of Osceola County residents. We are immensely proud of the impact we’ve had and the lives we’ve touched.”

Since its opening, the Kissimmee office has served as a critical hub, offering a wide range of services including mental health counseling, support groups, HIV/AIDS prevention and testing and a safe space for community gatherings. The Center notes it is still committed to serving Osceola County despite the closure.

“While our physical presence is changing, our dedication to the Osceola County community is not,” Wallace added. “We will continue to be a resource for our neighbors through our mobile services, which will bring our testing and outreach programs directly to the community. We are also committed to partnering with local organizations to ensure that no one is left behind. We encourage all our Osceola County friends and family to stay connected with us through our website and social media channels for updates.”

The Center Orlando extended "its sincere gratitude to the staff, volunteers and supporters who have made the Kissimmee office a success," according to the press release.

In light of the closure, funding cuts and the current political climate, the Center’s Journey Forward campaign was also launched to help fund the organization. The Journey Forward Donor Wall inside The Center Orlando’s Mills Avenue location displays the names of organizations and people who want to see the Center thrive and continue the mission that has changed and saved lives for almost 50 years.

For more information, visit TheCenterOrlando.org