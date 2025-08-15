PHOTOS: St. Petersburg advocates rally to save street murals from ‘state overreach’

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Advocates gathered at St. Petersburg City Hall Aug. 14 for a Save Our Street Murals rally before directly urging elected officials to stand against “state overreach.”

The demonstration was organized by six individuals, among them LGBTQ+ entrepreneur Brian Longstreth. He also launched a petition Aug. 2 to protect St. Petersburg’s street murals after the state threatened to withhold funding over inconsistent “pavement surface markings.” It now has over 2,500 signatures.

“We will STAND UP on the steps of City Hall with our leaders and encourage them to fight back,” the Save Our Street Mural City Hall event page reads. “Murals and artwork around town could be removed, including the Progressive Pride Mural, Black History Mural, USF Mural, and Art Mural downtown St Pete … Don’t let this ridiculous example of State Overreach go forward.

“It’s an attack on local rule, local art, diversity and education,” it continued. “Multiple studies have shown intersection and crosswalk art actually slows traffic, reduces accidents, and improves pedestrian safety.”

Participants began their rally around 2 p.m. with signs reading “Keep St. Pete Beautiful,” “Art Heals Community” and more. Among others, outdoor speakers included Longstreth, veteran journalist Trevor Pettiford, Allendale UMC Pastor Andy Oliver, OutCoast CEO Rachel Covello, St Pete Pride board member Molly Robison and Woodson African American Museum Executive Director Terri Lipsey Scott.

Some attendees subsequently joined the St. Petersburg City Council meeting. Six of its eight members were present: District 2’s Brandi Gabbard, who successfully requested the matter of FDOT’s memo be referred to a Housing, Land Use and Transportation committee; District 3’s Mike Harting; District 4’s Vice-Chair Lisset Hanewicz; District 6’s Gina Driscoll; District 7’s Corey Givens Jr. and District 8’s Richie Floyd.

Around 20 arts, history and LGBTQ+ advocates addressed them, sharing stories and expressing support for St. Petersburg as an inclusive city of the arts. Local artist John Gascot spoke first, reflecting on painting the city’s Black Lives Matter mural, which was subsequently reimagined into a Black History Matters mural outside of the Woodson.

“This is a jewel of our city and it’s under threat right now. I’m not going to call it a removal because what it is erasure,” he said. “This move by the current administration is not about safety, and it’s certainly not new, it’s a part of a pattern — a calculated effort to erase voices, visibility and histories that challenge the status quo.”

Gascot was followed by Oliver, who in addition to advocating for the city’s street murals called on City Council and residents to support the region’s unhoused, and a young girl who reflected on helping paint the city’s Progressive Pride Street Mural.

“Remember love is love and thank you for letting me speak,” she concluded.

In addition to most of the outdoor speakers, speakers also included Winter Pride Executive Director Rob Hall. He spoke on behalf of Pour Behavior as well, the group behind LGBTQ+ businesses Cocktail, The Wet Spot, Mari Jean Hotel and more.

“The truth is that times are challenging right now. Friends, family and visitors are hesitant about coming to Florida because of the political climate — and when they ask us if it’s safe here, we tell them yes,” he said. “St. Pete is a bubble. We are the safe space … but it’s not just our words that tell them that, it’s the art and our streets.

“It’s the mural that greets them before they ever speak to a single person. It’s that silent, powerful message that says, ‘This city is for you. You belong here,’” he continued. “If we remove these murals, we’re not just painting over streets. We’re erasing part of the identity and the promise of who we are, and the world is watching to see what we decide.”

After confirming no action would be taken at this time to remove the murals, all six members of City Council voted to refer the matter forward. It could be considered as early as next month.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch also provided a statement to Watermark Out News. He advised the city wants “to be sure we are working through this process strategically, while also supporting our community.”

Read more soon in the next issue of Watermark Out News. In the interim, view our photos from the rally and meeting below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.