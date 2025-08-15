Pride Skate Tampa celebrates a decade of queer joy

(Photo by Drunk Camera Guy courtesy Greg Anderson)

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue we roll into Pride Skate Tampa, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary earlier this month.

Pride Skate began as a community roller skating event in 2015, one that has grown into a symbol of inclusion, freedom and queer joy over the last decade across Tampa Bay. It began when DJ Greg Anderson was asked to join an already existing Pride event at United Skates.

His suggestion to add drag performers helped shape the safe space into what it is today. Tampa Bay entertainer Conundrum was a host in the early years, while fellow fan favorite Aquariius has hosted since 2020.

Not only has the local LGBTQ+ community supported Pride Skate through the years, but its venues have also worked to provide fun, safe spaces for patrons. Ages 18 and up are welcome, and all people within the LGBTQ+ family are encouraged to attend.

“United Skates and Skateworld Tampa have been extremely supportive of Pride Skate since day one,” Anderson says. “They also employ LGBTQ+ employees and have done so for years, even prior to Pride Skate’s existence.”

The last 10 years have seen this event grow and thrive, with word-of-mouth keeping patrons coming back to the rink year after year. Attendees have a great time in a space where being themselves is celebrated.

That was certainly the case Aug. 2, when Skateworld Tampa hosted this year’s 10th Anniversary celebration. Anderson provided the music and Aquariius was joined by area entertainers Joziah O.K. Bangkx and Alice Marie Gripp.

Anderson says he’s most proud of the safe space Pride Skate has become over the years.

“I think my favorite thing and what I enjoy the most is watching everyone having a great time roller skating with their friends and loved ones — not having to hide or look out for folks that will hate on them,” he explains. “Everyone that is there is made to feel welcome, and they have security there to ensure everyone’s safety each event.

“Plus, the drag shows too!” he adds. “We also do a game of Roller-Skating Limbo right after each show. People really enjoy that.”

Anderson also wants the LGBTQ+ community to know Pride Skate is here to stay.

“We are not going anywhere,” he stresses. “With love and support from loyal customers and new customers … I feel like we have another 10+ years ahead of us.”

Gripp says she loves events like Pride Skate because of the community they cultivate. She was thrilled to entertain at this year’s milestone.

“For 10 years, this event has created a space where we can show up as our full selves: loud, proud, joyful and unapologetically queer,” she explains. “I perform at events like this because the joy is resistance, the visibility is power and every spin around that rink is a celebration of how far we’ve come and a reminder that we’re not going anywhere.

“There is also something about skating that mirrors our movement as a community,” Gripp continues. “It takes balance, momentum and the willingness to keep going even when things feel unsteady. We’ve been knocked down more times than we can count, but we keep showing up, supporting each other, and making space for joy in the midst of everything. That is what Pride Skate represents.”

Pride Skate Tampa will return for its next outing Oct. 4. Don’t miss the limbo on skates and learn more at Facebook.com/PrideSkateTampa. You can also learn more about Anderson’s other events at GregAndersonEvents.com.

