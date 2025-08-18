Orlando Museum of Art receives $2.4M in state funding

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Orlando Museum of Art received $2.4 million in state funding Aug. 15 to support critical infrastructure improvements at the museum.

State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis and President Pro Tempore of the state Senate, Jason Brodeur, presented the check to the museum in a private event held in the J Hyde Crawford and Anthony Tortora Gallery.

Cathryn Mattson, executive director and CEO, has focused on raising funds to replace the roof and HVAC system to protect the museum’s art from heat and humidity. She says the replacements are critical as the roof has outlived its life.

“Arts and culture have both struggled in the last couple of years with funding and its so rewarding to see our efforts recognized and the contribution that we bring to the community by both Orange County and the state,” Mattson says. “We’re deeply grateful and hope there’s more to come.”

Earlier this year, OMA received $2 million from the TDT Arc Fund from Orange County, followed by a nearly $1 billion from Orange County again for arts and cultural facilities funding. In total, OMA raised nearly $6 million.

During the presentation, Davis highlighted that everything in Tallahassee is not partisan.

“Senator Brodeur and I perhaps don’t agree on policy,” Davis said. “We are on two different sides of the aisle as it relates to our political parties, but we do understand that arts and culture is not necessarily partisan and everybody should have the opportunity to experience arts and culture.”

