Salty Nun, St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ staple, permanently closes

Salty Nun supporters Aug. 17. (Photo via Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Salty Nun, a restaurant and bar located in the Grand Central District that became an LGBTQ+ staple, announced the day prior that it would permanently close Aug. 17.

Tampa Bay entrepreneurs Barbara Banno and J.P. Brewer opened Salty Nun in 2022 to combine Gulfport eatery Stella’s with the local bar Salty’s, each known as LGBTQ+ safe spaces. It was named after Banno’s great aunt, a nun, “because she wanted a place where her customers would feel like family and the food would remind them of home.”

The venue was regularly celebrated by Watermark Out News readers in the WAVE and WONDER Awards for its food, drinks and entertainment. It regularly featured live music, silent discos and drag brunches while drawing crowds during events like St Pete Pride and Halloween on Central.

“This Sunday, we raise our final glass at The Salty Nun,” the venue shared via social media Aug. 16. “Here’s to 3 years of friends, community connections, our incredible staff, and memories we’ll never forget. Thank you for being part of it all. Cheers!”

News of Salty Nun’s imminent closure caught some supporters by surprise. Tributes and well wishes poured into the comments — including from entertainer Brianna Summers, who hosted drag brunches at the venue.

“There will neve be another #nundayfunday like this one,” she shared.

Carmen Aguilar, another longtime patron, noted that for “the past three years, JP & Barb have stood proudly at the frontlines of our LGBTQ+ community, creating a space that was more than a bar. It was a sanctuary. A stage. A home.

“Thank you for: Defending our rights with courage and compassion. Uplifting local musicians and entertainers with a platform to shine. Providing a safe, joyful space where we could meet, dance, and just be,” she continued. “…For some, The Salty Nun was a second home. For others, a hangout. For me—it was a place of pride, acceptance, and equality. You gave us laughter, love, and a reminder that freedom feels like music and community wrapped in one. This isn’t goodbye. It’s a thank you. And a ‘see you soon’ on your next journey.”

For more information about the Salty Nun, visit SaltyNun.com while it is available.