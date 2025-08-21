LGBTQ+ medium Tyler Henry connects communities in Clearwater

(Photo courtesy Ruth Eckerd Hall)

On the evening of Aug. 26, Tyler Henry, one of the world’s most-celebrated mediums, will bring “An Evening of Hope and Healing” to Tampa Bay.

For LGBTQ+ audiences, his highly anticipated live show is more than an event. It’s a shared experience, a call to community and a deeply personal journey with a star who has always worn his heart — and his authenticity — on his sleeve.

Henry needs little introduction. Since TV’s “Hollywood Medium,” “Live from the Other Side” and two books, “Between Two Worlds” and “Here & Hereafter,” he has become a household name, crossing spiritual boundaries and challenging old stereotypes about who can communicate with the other side.

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, his presence feels especially resonant. He’s young, openly gay, newly married and unafraid to show vulnerability — a rare combination in the world of celebrity and spiritual guidance.

“I’m so excited to get to visit, and when it comes to the show, it really is a two-part show,” Henry says. “The first part, I share a little bit about who I am, what brings me there, and just the life experience that has kind of indicated to me the three most valuable things that people can get out of the evening: those big questions of what we believe happens when we die, why people seem to come through the way that they do — and that gives people insight and preparation for the shared experience, which is what the event leads to. I focus on the audience and relay messages and do readings, and it’s a very interactive experience.”

When it comes to his spontaneous readings, Tyler describes the process as equal parts spiritual intuition and emotional resonance.

For Tyler, it’s less about picking someone at random and more about following a kind of energetic pull — what he likens to a “rubber band sensation” that draws him toward a particular individual in the crowd. The unique layout of Ruth Eckerd Hall even enhances this process.

“The opportunity to separate the audience into quadrants really helps me,” he explains. “When I can do that, it helps expedite the process.”

If you’ve seen Henry perform live, you know that his shows are anything but ordinary. Forget the velvet-rope mystique of old-school psychics; Henry’s events are lively, interactive and deeply inclusive.

He works without pretense, letting the energy of the crowd guide him. For those in attendance, expect a night of spontaneous readings, emotional moments and revelations that can change the way guests see their lives — and their loved ones.

He shares, “I think that’s what makes it so unique, is that it’s interactive and it’s a shared experience with a large group. And that energy is just unbeatable and really beautiful to participate in.”

For anyone worried his psychic abilities have diminished since having brain surgery, be assured Henry is better than ever.

“I recently underwent surgery for a colloid brain cyst, and I was told that that was one in three million, the odds of that,” he explains. “The surgery for it was really just to alleviate pressure on my brain, which was creating a number of symptoms and ultimately would have taken me out if I didn’t do something about it.

“If anything, I feel a lot clearer. I feel like I’ve been able to concentrate more and have more energy, which has actually been essential to doing readings,” he continues. “I learned very early on that there was some relationship to sleep and psychic abilities and the subconscious.”

The LGBTQ+ community has always sought spaces for healing, acceptance and visibility. For many, Henry represents all three. His presence signals a shift in mainstream spirituality, one that embraces diversity and encourages authenticity.

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under renewed scrutiny across the country, Henry’s show at Ruth Eckerd Hall serves as both entertainment and affirmation.

When asked which historical figure he would choose to connect with, Tyler says, “Harvey Milk would be an interesting one right now to talk about the way forward. I think there’s so many people who have been influential in humanity and contributions. And I think we can learn from the past… so I would call upon the past to try to move forward in the future. I think that’s the power of knowledge and what we can glean from people who have passed.”

This perspective beautifully encapsulates the heart of Henry’s work: drawing wisdom from those who came before us to light the path ahead.

His candidness is part of his charm, both on and off stage. He’s not above poking fun at himself or sharing the cute aspects of everyday life. Such moments of levity are woven throughout his performances, balancing the profound with the playful.

Henry’s shows aren’t just about messages from beyond; they’re about celebrating life, love and the ties that bind us all.

Henry’s work is a gentle reminder of what we share. His philosophy is both simple and profound: healing comes when we listen, not just to each other, but to the voices of those we’ve loved and lost. The live show at Ruth Eckerd Hall will feature all the hallmarks that made Tyler a star — his keen intuition, quick wit and ability to make even the largest theater feel intimate.

Ultimately, Henry’s appearance is about more than spiritual readings or celebrity. It’s about coming together in a spirit of curiosity, openness and community. For those who’ve faced loss, questions, or uncertainty — especially within the LGBTQ+ community — his show is a beacon. It’s a place to be heard, to heal and to celebrate the stories that connect us all.

Tyler says it best: “I love the group environment. I think that’s what makes it so unique — it’s interactive and a shared experience with a large group. That energy is just unbeatable and really beautiful to participate in.

“There’s something about a crowd that’s so powerful, there’s a shared experience that everyone goes on and, going into it there’s so many different degrees of belief and lack thereof and expectation,” he continues. “By the end, people have shared this experience and often leave smiling and having even connected with other people who have shared in their grief experience.”

As the lights dim and Henry steps onto the stage, audience members will feel more than excitement — they’ll feel a surge of connection, a sense of possibility and the reassurance that no one is truly alone.

He says, “My hope is that people’s greatest take away from it is that it’s not just about the loss, that it’s really about honoring the love and the validations that reinforce that.”

Whether you come seeking answers, closure, or simply a night out with chosen family, Henry’s show at Ruth Eckerd Hall promises an experience that is interactive, uplifting and always deeply meaningful.

Tyler Henry’s “An Evening of Hope and Healing” will be held Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Learn more at RuthEckerdHall.com.