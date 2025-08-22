FDOT will remove St. Petersburg’s Pride, Black History murals

The Progressive Pride street mural during St Pete Pride 2023. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Florida Department of Transportation has denied the City of St. Petersburg’s request to save the region’s Progressive Pride street mural and more.

Officials formally asked FDOT to make five exceptions to its policy targeting asphalt art Aug. 20. Among them were the Grand Central District’s LGBTQ+-focused mural and the Black History Matters mural at the Woodson African American Museum, which must be removed by Sept. 4.

LGBTQ+ advocates urged officials to fight against “state overreach” ahead of the decision, launching a petition and holding a Save Our Street Murals rally Aug. 14. City Council voted that day to further consider the matter.

Transportation and Parking Management Director Evan Mory outlined the city’s request to save the murals, noting St. Petersburg had reviewed the department’s memo and provided an inventory of locations that could be impacted. They believed “there is good cause for retention, including positive safety statistics, and because these aesthetic treatments help create a strong sense of place reflecting the community.”

FDOT District 7 Secretary Justin Hall formally denied the request Aug. 22. He noted “Florida Statutes requires removal of these pavement markings immediately.”

Hall added that St. Petersburg could request an administrative proceeding but that the murals in question would “not be allowed” to remain.

Mory, in his response, confirmed that the city would comply with the state’s directive. He also noted that “in lieu of City personnel undertaking the work directly, the City is coordinating with FDOT to have the markings removed.”

St. Petersburg will reimburse FDOT for associated costs.

“The City of St. Petersburg values public art as an important expression of our community’s creativity, inclusivity, and identity. Recently, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) notified the City that certain roadway art does not comply with state traffic control standards,” Mayor Ken Welch shared Aug. 22. “While we have pursued exemptions from FDOT, our request has been denied.

“After consultation with the City Attorney’s office, and considering the implications of keeping the street art murals in question, we have determined that identified street art murals must be removed under FDOT’s order,” he continued. “City personnel will not remove this artwork, rather FDOT has indicated that it will exercise its authority to do so in accordance with state law.”

The mayor further noted that St. Petersburg “remains committed to working with our community to find lawful ways to celebrate and express our values in the public realm,” adding that while the murals will be removed, “the spirit of what makes St. Pete a special place can’t be suppressed by legislative fiat, and we will find meaningful ways to express our shared values.”

