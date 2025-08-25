Orlando businesses respond to removal of Pulse crosswalk

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | In response to the removal of Orlando’s rainbow crosswalk near Pulse, owner of Se7en Bites Trina Gregory will open 49 of her private parking spots to local artists who will transform them into vibrant works of art.

The event, Parking Spaces for Pride, will feature live art installations, live entertainment and local food trucks and vendors.

“Art has always been a form of resistance and healing,” Gregory said in the press release. “If our state leaders want to erase symbols of pride and acceptance, then we’ll create even more of them. This isn’t just about paint — it’s about community, visibility and love.”

Early Aug. 21, the rainbow crosswalk near Pulse was removed. Its removal followed a memo released by the Florida Department of Transportation regarding inconsistent “pavement surface markings.”

FDOT’s directive has been used to target inclusive crosswalks and street murals throughout the state and was a response to a “safety initiative” from the Trump administration. You can read more on p. 20.

The family-friendly celebration aims to uplift Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community and showcase local talent while sending a powerful message of resilience. The event will become an annual tradition, giving artists and residents an ongoing opportunity to come together to create and celebrate diversity.

Se7en Bites isn’t the only local business to respond. MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing hosted a community event Aug. 24 to paint the rainbow pride flag on the store’s parking lot.

More than 50 people attended with some writing motivational messages in chalk. DJ Edil Hernandez played music for the volunteers.

“As a proud gay business and property owner, the painted rainbow flag will be protected and not erased by hateful government actions,” Lane Blackwell, owner of MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing, said on Facebook.

Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan and state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith attended the event and helped paint the flag. It will be completed by the end of the month.

Smith posted a video with Blackwell to Facebook to show the painted flag. He said he wants everyone to show their rainbows.

“We’re not going to be erased as the LGBTQ+ community and I want to show my support as a small business that is gay owned and operated. I own the building which means I own the property,” Blackwell said in the video. “I wanted to paint the rainbow since the one by Pulse was … covered up with black paint.”

Parking Spaces for Pride will be an all-day event Sept. 15 at Se7en Bites, 617 N Primrose Dr Orlando, and is free to the public.