Unauthorized rainbow crosswalk at Gainesville park removed by city

(Photo from Monique Costantino’s Facebook)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. | An unauthorized rainbow crosswalk at the Albert Massey Park in Gainesville was repainted Aug. 25.

The crosswalk was removed by Gainesville city workers. The Florida Department of Transportation cited safety concerns with the colored crosswalk as their primary reason for removing it.

The removal follows a memo released by the FDOT regarding inconsistent “pavement surface markings.”

Locals in Gainesville have responded to the appearance of the crosswalk.

The rainbow spray paint was done by an unknown person and they have not been identified yet. The city is calling the act “vandalism.”

In Orlando, the Pulse memorial crosswalk was painted over by FDOT on Aug. 21. A Rally for Visibility was held that evening and the crosswalk was filled in with chalk. Protestors subsequently used paint, which FDOT later removed.

Orlando protestors have continued to leave rainbow chalk messages on the sidewalks surrounding the Pulse memorial.