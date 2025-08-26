Tampa to remove LGBTQ+ mural, 46 others after FDOT ban

Tampa’s LGBTQ+ mural in 2019. (Photo via the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber)

TAMPA | The City of Tampa has confirmed it will remove nearly 50 street murals in response to the Florida Department of Transportation’s ban on asphalt art.

Officials received confirmation Aug. 22 that 47 installations would need to be removed to comply with FDOT’s policy, including its controversial “Back the Blue” mural and an LGBTQ+-focused Tampa Heights installation co-sponsored by the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber.

The mural was installed in 2019 as a part of Mayor Jane Castor’s Art on the Block initiative. It supported Tampa’s Vision Zero mission, which sought to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Located on N. Franklin St. and W. Henderson Ave., the mural was designed by visual artist Cam Parker, also known as Painkiller Cam. It incorporated the Progressive Pride colors and formed a clenched, raised fist to show solidarity with and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The mural is seen above after its installation but has not been repainted since. Watermark Out News visited the site Aug. 1, seen below:

“It’s extremely disappointing that the state feels they can override the will of local governments and citizens by eliminating these murals,” Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber President and CEO Rene Cantu says. “It clearly is an attack on historically marginalized communities like the LGBTQ+ community, under the guise of disproven claims of public safety.”

FDOT also denied St. Petersburg’s request to save the city’s Progressive Pride street mural Aug. 22, though local leaders have promised to keep its spirit alive. In Orlando, the department has repeatedly removed the rainbow crosswalk at Pulse.

Cantu says removing Tampa Bay’s murals “makes it difficult for organizations like the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber to demonstrate how cities like Tampa and St. Pete are actually welcoming and inclusive to members of the LGBTQ+ community to come to live, play, work, or to do business when the message being sent by our state leaders is that they want to erase our existence.

“My concern lies with the members of our chamber and how their businesses will be affected by this and other actions from the state,” he adds.

Tampa will begin removing street murals this week at FDOT’s direction, officials confirmed to Watermark Out News, some of which may be done at night. The city has two weeks to complete the work.

“This doesn’t mean art is disappearing from Tampa,” Castor says. “We continue to encourage and celebrate community art projects in spaces where they can truly shine. Let’s keep Tampa colorful together.”

The mayor also encourages residents to “learn more about our public art and how you can get involved” at Tampa.gov/Art.

