PHOTOS: Out & About Networking benefits Come Out with Pride at Fairvilla’s Pride Night

ORLANDO | Watermark Out News’ Out & About Networking social was presented in partnership with Fairvilla’s Pride Night Aug. 21, an evening benefiting Come Out with Pride.
The bi-monthly networking mixer unites business professionals who share common interests, while also fundraising for local LGBTQ+ nonprofits through raffles.
Pride Night brought together community, featured entertainment and included a lineup of vendors for an inclusive evening of celebration. The night included performances by Les Vixens, the all-queer burlesque troupe and drag performances by Khaliyah K. MF Cage and Karma S. Rosé.
AJ Blount and Britney Thompson from Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” were also in attendance, taking photos with fans and answering questions.
Photos by Kay Yingling
