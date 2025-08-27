PHOTOS: Out & About Networking benefits Come Out with Pride at Fairvilla’s Pride Night

(Photo by Kay Yingling)

ORLANDO | Watermark Out News’ Out & About Networking social was presented in partnership with Fairvilla’s Pride Night Aug. 21, an evening benefiting Come Out with Pride.

The bi-monthly networking mixer unites business professionals who share common interests, while also fundraising for local LGBTQ+ nonprofits through raffles.

Pride Night brought together community, featured entertainment and included a lineup of vendors for an inclusive evening of celebration. The night included performances by Les Vixens, the all-queer burlesque troupe and drag performances by Khaliyah K. MF Cage and Karma S. Rosé.

AJ Blount and Britney Thompson from Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” were also in attendance, taking photos with fans and answering questions.

Read upcoming issues of Watermark Out News, visit our website and follow us on social media @WatermarkOutNews for information about upcoming events. For more information about Fairvilla and Come Out with Pride, visit Fairvilla.com and ComeOutWithPride.org.

View our photos below.

Photos by Kay Yingling