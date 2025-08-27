Snoop Dogg criticizes LGBTQ+ representation in media

(Screenshot of Snoop Dogg on the “It’s Giving” podcast via YouTube)

Rapper Snoop Dogg was featured on the “It’s Giving” podcast where he mentioned that he’s “scared” to take his grandchildren to the movies after Disney’s 2022 “Lightyear” featured a scene with an LGBTQ+ couple.

In an interview Aug. 20 with Sarah Fontenot, he voiced his concerns about LGBTQ+ representation in film.

While watching the movie, Snoop Dogg shared he was questioned by his grandson about the two women who have a baby together.

“I’m scared to go to the movies now like y’all are throwing me in the middle of s*** that I don’t have an answer for,” the entertainer said. View the full exchange below:

The scene in question consisted of two moms embracing their child and each other for a brief moment where they shared a kiss.

“These are kids that we have to show that to at this age, they’re going to ask questions,” Snoop Dogg said.

His commentary follows Snoop Dogg’s performance the Crypto Ball in Washington D.C ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.