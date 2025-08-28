Bureau Chief’s Desk: Gaining new perspectives

As the summer winds down, I find myself in a full circle moment. As a young reporter, I started out interning with different publications.

One of them was Watermark Out News in 2024 — and now I’m the one working with an intern for the fall semester. It feels good to know I can teach someone the way I was taught.

For the next couple of months, Aidan Carmody will be our editorial intern and will cover Central Florida and Tampa Bay. I had the pleasure of overseeing Aidan’s work while I was in my last semester at the University of Central Florida.

In her advanced reporting class, she covered arts, humanities and hospitality. She produced many stories that I have praised about to her fellow peers at UCF.

I look forward to her growth as a reporter as she has already jumped in on stories and pitches. Her interest in theater and the LGBTQ+ community will help our team look for different aspects of coverage.

It feels strange to be in my current position, as it wasn’t so long ago that I was the intern.

I know it can be imposter syndrome that makes me feel this way, but it’s honestly hard to grasp how much I have accomplished since graduating. This December will be a year post grad, and it has flown by.

Everyone usually struggles to acknowledge their achievements, and if you don’t then I guess you’re just better than the rest of us.

I can be a bit hard on myself and get nitpicky. I tend to focus on the minor details and often criticize myself more than looking at the bigger picture. I can be a major planner and often hate when things don’t go the way they are supposed to. Some would call that being “Type A,” and I would know because I’ve heard it before.

One of the characteristics of a Type A personality is they can become easily annoyed or angered when faced with delays or obstacles. I think that sounds about right.

It’s something I hope to improve on. I need to gain a different perspective on situations, ones that are sometimes out of my control.

Type A personalities are also ambitious, competitive and organized, which all come in hand for my career. It helps me have a strong work ethic and it leads to productivity. These characteristics help me be the reporter I am.

Perspective can change a lot for someone; it could be the one thing that gives you clarity on situations. We can get so caught up in our minds that we lose sight of what’s in front of us and that can apply to so many instances.

It often takes some reflection instead of jumping to conclusions.

Sometimes all it takes is looking at an issue with a new lens, one that is clearer. These things are easier said than done of course, but it’s a step in the right direction. One that I hope to follow.

In this issue, we learn more about the statewide LGBTQ+ crosswalks that are under threat from the Florida Department of Transportation, with some of the cities being St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Orlando.

In Central Florida news coverage, the Orlando Museum of Art receives $2.4 million from state funds and local businesses respond to removal of the Pulse crosswalk with community work.

In Tampa Bay news coverage, the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus plans its summer conference and Salty Nun, a restaurant and bar in St. Petersburg, permanently closes after being open for three years.

I couldn’t be happier to see our Arts & Entertainment piece of V.E. Schwab’s latest release “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil,” a lesbian vampire book I fell in love with. I had the pleasure of speaking with her about the impact of queer characters.

I look forward to continuing my work as a journalist and serving the community of Central Florida. I hope you will continue to support Watermark Out News and trust us to be your LGBTQ+ news source.